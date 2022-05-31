Model airplane enthusiasts took over the southern end of Roseburg Regional Airport for three days of competition during the 49th Northwest Control-Line Regional championships over the Memorial Day Weekend.
Racers, stunt flyers and combat fighters from throughout the western United States and western Canada took part in the annual event, which began Friday and concluded Sunday.
Despite unfavorable weather conditions — especially Saturday in high winds and occasionally heavy rains — a total of 53 entrants competed in races with their model planes reaching speeds of up to 200 mph, stunt flying and dog-fighting, where two planes compete to use their propellors to cut a trailing ribbon off their competitor.
“It was a challenge,” assistant contest director John Thompson said, in reference to the weather. “We did get everything we were trying to do done.”
Despite the weather conditions, turnout was only slightly lower than in normal years, when the event would draw between 60 and 70 model aviation enthusiasts.
Entries to the competition included planes weighing mere ounces to larger planes with a wing span of six feet. All competitors are members of the Academy of Model Aeronautics. Their planes are powered by miniature internal-combustion engines, jet engines or electric motors.
“We weren’t quite sure what to expect. We weren’t expecting a huge entry, but everybody seemed to have a good time,” Thompson said. “We had some world-class competition and the participants were happy with the location.”
Organizers are hopeful that their 50th event can return to Roseburg Regional Airport next Memorial Day.
Local residents interested getting into the hobby of control-line flying can contact Bob Lewis via email at radarrobert2@gmail.com.
