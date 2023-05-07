Willadel Niccoli and Fred Prout, two residents at Linus Oakes Village in Roseburg, a senior living community, wanted to lift the spirits of their friends after the long winter months were coming to an end.
They noticed that the first full moon of May happened to coincide with the Cinco de Mayo holiday.
How did they decide to celebrate? By howling at the moon, of course.
Don’t forget the margaritas, too.
“The bottle of tequila even has a wolf on it,” Prout said while serving margaritas to the more than a dozen residents that came to take part in the fun.
“My friend [Prout] and I were just sitting at the dinner table, talking about different things to do together, and we talked about doing a howl at the full moon,” Niccoli said. “Everyone wants to participate, they’re good people. They’re having a good time, the staff has been wonderful and the margaritas are flowing.”
Prout said that before moving into Linus Oakes, he traveled across the country, living in an RV full-time. As he drove from state to state, he liked to get involved, get events started and make people happy.
Prout wants to bring the same energy to the group of “senior delinquents,” as he called them, who gathered for the party Friday night.
“Part of doing stuff like this is getting people involved, saying thank you and saying ‘we have to do this, and do more stuff,’” Prout said. “The more stuff we do, the younger we get.”
After a few drinks, the group made their way outside. It was cloudy on Friday night — too thick to see the full moon — but Prout, Niccoli and the rest of the residents didn’t mind. They all howled as loud as they could, loud enough that some in the crowd were worried about waking up their neighbors or attracting the attention of law enforcement.
“Why are we doing this?” one resident said to Niccoli during a break in the noise. “We’re having a drink, hollerin’ at the moon, there’s got to be a reason.”
Maybe there was a reason — Prout and Niccoli said there was, at least — but it’s just as likely that, at the end of the day, they didn’t need one. As Prout said, the residents living at Linus Oakes were just doing their best to stay young at heart.
“Our little community has boasted numerous people who have exceeded 100 years of age,” Fred Prout said. “And some of them never grew up.”
Will Geschke is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at wgeschke@nrtoday.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.