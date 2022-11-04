WINSTON—Children stood in line Thursday morning at Brockway Elementary School and quickly moved through the process as the two Lions Club volunteers used auto refractor to do eye exams in mere seconds.
The Roseburg Lions Club has long been involved in bringing vision tests to children.
“This devise checks seven areas of vision like near and far-sighted, astigmatisms, the alignment of the eyeballs and pupils,” said Steve Tronnes, retired optometrist and current volunteer with the Lions Club. “This is so much faster and more efficient than the old eye exams.”
In 2013, then Governor John Kitzhaber signed a bill into law which mandated eye exams for all school students.
“When the law passed we were seeing about 25,000 children a year,” Tronnes said. “In 2019, with the new device and before COVID-19 came along we had seen 200,000 children.”
There are currently between 400 and 450 thousand students in Oregon schools.
“So much of school is dependent on being able to see,” said Katrina Scott, dean of students for Brockway. “A lot of children with poor eyesight do not even understand it is not normal and do a lot of compensating.”
In the early years, the Lions Club used an 18-wheeler semi-truck with a trailer to bring vision tests to communities in need, but in 2022 it is more organized and the process has been expedited.
“The Lions were providing this service at its own costs for years,” Tronnes said. “But we successfully lobbied Oregon Legislature for permanent annual funding. It is still close every year and often Lions still have to come up with some cash to support this program.”
Despite financial woes, the Lions Club works to make sure the children in kindergarten, first, third and fifth grade get eye exams.
“Part of the reason I come and help is to be with my husband,” Mary Tronnes said. “But these kids need to be seen. A lot of children don’t get eye exams at home and poor vision makes it so much harder to learn.”
Parents are provided the option for their child to opt-out of the Lions eye exams.
“These are not prescriptions that we provide,” Steve Tronnes said. “But a guide for parents to know about their children’s vision and a tool they can use to get their child a proper examination and potentially glasses.”
With 59 auto refractors around the state, the Lions club seeks to keep growing its numbers of covered children.
“It’s a pretty good program,” Scott said. “Not only that it is given to the students but that the process is easy for the children to manage.”
Not only do the Lions check the vision of the students at Brockway, but they will travel throughout much of Douglas County to check the eyes of school children.
