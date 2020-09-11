GLIDE — As the Archie Creek Fire crested the top of Bar L Ranch Road at the east end of Glide, the sheer spectacle of the flames was enough to cause concern among many local residents.
Some escaped to the safety of family and friends in the Roseburg area, while others stayed behind to defend their land.
John Livingston has owned his ranch south of Glide since 1975. The 230-acre parcel of pasture and timber has been in the family since his great-grandfather John Chapman acquired the property through a donation land claim in 1853.
While the entire Glide community was under a Level 3 “Go!” evacuation order until Friday afternoon, many residents were doing whatever it would take to protect their homes and land. Livingston, who turns 79 next week, was on his D-6 Caterpillar plowing nearly a mile of protective fire line. As of Friday evening, the community of Glide (excluding east of milepost 17 and Little River Road) had been lowered to a Level 2 “Be Set” evacuation notice. The residents who did leave were allowed to return to their homes.
“They wanted everybody out, but I told them I couldn’t leave. I had cattle to take care of,” Livingston said earlier in the week.
With the help of friends and neighbors, Livingston, his eldest son Bill Livingston and grandson Jacob Livingston dug, plowed and sawed to make sure his and neighboring ranches were as protected as they could be as flames slowly crept west toward the south edge of Glide and toward Little River.
Glide is no stranger to wildfire danger, but the Archie Creek Fire is one the community isn’t quite used to.
“This is it,” John Livingston said when asked what was the closest he had been to getting off the hill above Pike Street. “We haven’t had this before.”
In the past, pasture burns surrounding the Glide area almost served as an introduction to fall. The burning of the fields meant it was almost time for kids to return to school.
“We’ve done pasture burns up here before, when you ‘trail’ it and burn the pasture, but anymore that’s frowned upon,” John Livingston said while guiding his Ford Diesel F-250 extended cab through a field full of fire weed. Resting in the field was a black “Happy Birthday” balloon which had been deposited in recent days.
As the pickup neared the eastern edge of his land, chainsaws could be heard in the distance. A pair of ATVs crested the ridge as Bill Livingston and Jacob Livingston were headed back toward the family homes.
“It sounds like there could be some activity going on up there, but I can’t tell with all the chainsaws going and trees falling everywhere,” he told his grandfather.
Bill Livingston and Jacob Livingston had been up near the neighboring ranch since early in the morning, making sure there hadn’t been any flare-ups on either of the properties.
“We were able to limb some cedar trees between ranches and put out some small spot fires in the canyon,” Bill Livingston said.
In the distance, a 10-person fire crew from Miller Timber Services of Philomath was reinforcing fire lines and cooling off hot spots from small spot fires. Two bulldozers were digging more fire lines on the southern edge of the Livingston Ranch and a neighboring ranch which abuts Little River Road.
Over the years, many wildfires have caused Glide residents to be concerned, but John Livingston said the Archie Creek Fire has been especially too close for comfort.
“This is the one that’s been more personal than we’d like to see it,” John Livingston said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.