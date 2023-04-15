On Sunday, April 9, The-News Review ran a nationally focused Associated Press article about the struggles prevalent in many of America’s community colleges. A number of the ideas put forth are real, but they are not a reflection of what is happening at YOUR community college. Umpqua Community College is thriving, innovating and serving Douglas County.
What is different about UCC is our rural setting, local control and strong partnerships that make our offerings critical to the present and future of the community. Unlike many urban community colleges, UCC is financially stable, growing enrollment and launching new programs that serve local employers and get students into family-supporting careers that create long-term residents who are community contributors.
It is true that higher education is experiencing a time of great change and at UCC we are embracing that opportunity to look at everything we do — keeping what is still relevant and reimagining things that no longer serve us. It is an exciting time to be an educator and it’s a great time to be a student. Just this week the UCC Foundation awarded $500,000 in scholarships, over and above the generous aid that the state of Oregon gives to all Oregon high school graduates. It is the very best time to invest in a skilled trade, a certificate or a degree and our students are seizing that opportunity in record numbers. In the 2022/23 academic year we have seen an increase of 12 percent in our enrollment.
UCC students know the value of their education. They are working to become the community’s nurses, police officers, dental assistants, welders, automotive technicians, truck drivers, early childhood educators, paralegals and millwrights. UCC also puts hundreds of students a year on a path to a bachelor’s degree in education, engineering, social service, accounting and business with many of these students returning to Douglas County. If you want to spend some time hearing these stories, please visit our “ask me about UCC” videos on our homepage at umpqua.edu, and you’ll recognize many of your friends and neighbors featured there.
And we are building for the future. We are launching eight new medical career programs in the next five years, and we are adding a program in advanced manufacturing. We have a renewed focus on building partnerships with our local school districts to ensure that every student in Douglas County has a skill and a post-secondary learning opportunity. We are welcoming students with families and jobs, back to school to up-skill and invest in their future and we have instituted a locked tuition model and low-cost/no-cost online textbook options to save students hundreds of dollars per term.
UCC is part of the diverse tapestry of America’s educational system and a critical part, often one of the few ways that working class and poor students can afford college. We also attract students who are savvy enough to understand the great cost savings they can realize at a community college or who are looking for smaller class sizes. UCC serves everyone. There is no selective process to get in, there is no overinflated bureaucracy to navigate, and many of our staff and faculty are from local families. We know our students by name and are cheerleaders for their success. Barely a day goes by without a student stopping by my office to say hello and let me know what we are doing well and what we can do to improve their experience.
And we continue to be the place where you can learn to swim, take an art class, walk your dog or come and see great music and theatrical performances. The article that ran last Sunday described community colleges as “reeling.” YOUR community college is not reeling it is thriving and contributing to Douglas County every day. So, beware the messages about community colleges that you may read in the press – if you want to see a community college that is thriving, I invite you out anytime to take a tour and meet our students and staff. It’s inspiring!
And as with any organization, we can always improve. The staff and board of UCC are committed to continuous improvement and we are up to the challenge of serving with a fiercely local lens. The community will need us in different ways in the future and we will continue to evolve and shift to the needs, because we focus locally and on those who live, learn and contribute to our community and economy.
