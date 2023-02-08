Lucas Adams was busy making a Valentine’s Day card for his dad.
The 9-year-old from Roseburg grabbed a sparkling red heart and stuck it onto the piece of folded card stock. He picked a couple of red letters — to spell “I ♥ U” — and stuck them to the card as well.
“These might blend in with the paper,” Lucas said. The paper was red, too. “But I’m sure he’ll still be able to see it.”
Lucas was one of dozens of children who came to the arts room of the Boys & Girls Club of the Umpqua Valley on Tuesday to participate in the Valentines for Vets event, organized by the local branch of Altrusa International.
Children at the Boys & Girls Club were provided with materials to craft valentines cards, which were to be delivered to the local VA hospital in Roseburg. If children completed three cards, they were allowed to take home a new book to read, free of charge.
Lucas, just like many other children at the event, had family members who served as well — for him, it was his father, but for others, there were uncles or grandparents. All of the children were excited to do their own part for the people who, they said, were inspiring for their sacrifice.
“This will probably make a lot of them happy,” said Madison James, a 12-year-old from Roseburg. “They get to see how many people care.”
Cynthia Mounts, the chair for the Valentines for Vets event at Altrusa, said the event had been going on for over two decades. Last year, Mounts said, the children produced over 160 cards for veterans at the local VA hospital.
“I love being with the kids,” Mounts said. “I like helping others, especially the kids.”
Cindy Cuevas, a member of the program staff at the Boys & Girls Club who works in the art studio, helped direct the children into the space, as both middle schoolers and elementary students got an opportunity to take part into the event.
“It’s a great way for them to be a part of the community,” Cuevas said. “That’s kind of what the Boys and Girls Club is about, is a sense of community, so it fits right in.”
Tacoma Alden, an 11-year-old from Roseburg, didn’t know about the event until she heard it over the loudspeaker at the Boys & Girls Club. She came downstairs to make a card for her grandfather, who is a veteran.
“It feels really good to get him something, because it seems like nobody gives him stuff,” Tacoma said.
Lucas took his time working on the card for his dad. He had some trouble spelling the word “valentine” at first, but eventually finished his note: “Hi Dad happy valentine’s day. I love you.”
“It makes me very happy,” Lucas said when asked how writing the note made him feel. “They risked their life in the military for us. I’m very, very thankful for that.”
