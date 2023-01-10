From left to right, Jake Tranter, who owns Spiderking productions, and Joshua Roderick, who owns Hillside films, stand with Kristi Rifenbark Tommy Whiteside and Matthew Campbell, the members of Widespread Haze, outside of the Wild Rose Saloon on Monday in downtown Roseburg.
Kristi Rifenbark, Tommy Whiteside and Matthew Campbell met each other in 2018. Within a week, they had formed a band.
Under the name Widespread Haze, the group started out playing covers of Elvis songs in the Roseburg area, but within a year, had released an EP of original music. Now, after releasing their first full-length album in 2022, recorded in their own studio in downtown Roseburg, they’re ready for their next challenge: a music video.
Working with local video production company Hillside Films, run by Joshua Roderick, with the help of Jake Tranter, who owns Spiderking Productions, the band gathered at the Wild Rose Saloon in downtown Roseburg to film a scene Monday.
“It’s super exciting,” Rifenbark said.
“Very surreal,” Campbell added.
Planning for the music video began last August, when Roderick listened to their new album, thinking of a couple of ideas to pitch to the band.
“I eventually came up with three ideas,” Roderick said. “But when I asked them, the whole time I was thinking ‘I hope they pick this one, I hope they pick this one, I hope they pick this one’, and they did.”
The band decided to make a narrative-style music video, one which Roderick called an homage to 1980’s action movies like ‘Lethal Weapon.’
Filming began last December and is expected to be completed by the end of the month. Both the band and the video producers are excited to be able to work together as local artists.
“Being able to kind of grow with downtown musically, as a resident, as a business owner, and as a band, has been so great,” Rifenbark said.
“I have no desire to live anywhere else,” Campbell said. “I want this city to be the biggest, brightest, best it could possibly be. And I think if we can do this for ourselves, it’ll be inspiration or hope for others to want to be a part of something like that too.”
Roderick estimates that the video will be released in mid-February.
Will Geschke is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at wgeschke@nrtoday.com.
