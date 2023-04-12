Organizations across Douglas County have scheduled events for Earth Day, an annual day celebrated April 22 to show support for the environment.
Umpqua Watersheds, a local environmental nonprofit, is partnering with Earth Day Oregon, a statewide coalition of nonprofits who partner with local businesses, in an effort to, according to Earth Day Oregon’s website, inspire collective action and giving on Earth Day while amplifying the effects of local nonprofits.
Three local businesses — Medicine Flower in Glide, Oregon Serigraphics in Roseburg and Two Shy Brewing in Roseburg — are all partnering with Umpqua Watersheds as part of the Earth Day Oregon organization.
On Earth Day, Two Shy Brewing will donate $1 from all sales of their Umpqua Trail IPA to Umpqua Watersheds. During the month of April, Oregon Serigraphics will donate 100% of the proceeds from their first 50 “More Nature, Less Stress” organic T-shirt sales to the nonprofit and Medicine Flower in Glide will donate 10% of all sales from all products to Umpqua Watersheds.
The city of Roseburg’s Parks and Recreation department, according to its website will be hosting a bug hotel workshop on Earth Day at noon in Stewart Park, allowing people to create structures to ensure beneficial bugs will stay by their gardens during the winter. Pre-registration is required, along with a $10 fee. Those interested can register by calling the Roseburg Parks and Recreation Program Coordinator at 541-492-6899.
The Democratic Party of Douglas County will hold its annual celebration of Earth Day on both Friday, April 21 and Saturday, April 22, offering a wide variety of garden plants, trees and other plants and seeds at the Douglas County Democratic Headquarters. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both days.
Forth, a Portland-based nonprofit dedicated to increasing awareness of electric vehicles, is partnering with Pacific Power and the Umpqua Transportation Electrification Team to host an Electric Vehicle Ride and Drive event at noon on Earth Day, held at Aviva Health in Roseburg.
The event, according to Forth’s website, is intended to bring electric transportation technology to rural communities and show educational information on EVs, charging, availability, trip-planning and more.
Richard Riker will be bringing his 1896 Riker electric car to the event, a prototype of one of the earliest electric vehicles ever built, he said.
Earth Day first began in 1970, when Gaylord Nelson, a U.S. senator from Wisconsin, held the event to show political leadership that there was broad support for the environmental movement.
“It was on that day that Americans made it clear that they understood and were deeply concerned over the deterioration of our environment and the mindless dissipation of our resources,” Nelson wrote in a 1980 essay in the EPA Journal. “That day left a permanent impact on the politics of America. It forcibly thrust the issue of environmental quality and resources conservation into the political dialogue of the Nation. That was the important objective and achievement of Earth Day.”
Eight months after the first Earth Day, congress authorized the creation of the Environmental Protection Agency in December 1970.
(1) comment
Kudos to all who are working at these events. Doubleplusgood on all those who work every day to protect our ecosystem.
Umpqua Watersheds has lots of links on its website (https://umpquawatersheds.org)
Descriptions of its Earth Day events are on the Democrats' website (https://www.douglasdemocrats.net) .
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.