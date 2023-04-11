Editor’s Note: This story is part of an ongoing weekly series, Our People, which focuses on the community members who make Douglas County unique. If you know somebody who would be a good fit for a profile, please send a tip to wgeschke@nrtoday.com.
Kim and Tim Swenson are both Marine Corps veterans.
Following their military service, they settled in Albany before eventually moving down to Roseburg in the early 2000s when Kim Swenson got a job at Pinnacle Western, an engineering firm based in Roseburg. At the same time, Tim Swenson started his 11-year career as a police officer with the Winston Police Department, while also teaching at Umpqua Community College’s reserve academy program.
In 2015, however, the couple got an opportunity to purchase the engineering firm, and split it into two operations — Pinnacle Engineering, with a focus on engineering services, and Western Testing, a construction materials testing company.
“The learning curve was straight up and down,” said Tim Swenson, who left his position at the Winston Police Department to work at Western Testing. “I grew up in a logging town working in the woods in Dallas, Oregon, so I was fortunate enough to grow around the road construction side of things and lean back on some of that knowledge and experience I had before.”
As veterans themselves, part of their commitment as owners is to hire a large number of veterans to work at their company, not just because it’s important, they said, but because their work ethic and management style click in a way that makes their company run more efficiently.
“We just want to walk the talk,” Tim Swenson said. “Everyone says that ‘we prefer veterans and we try to hire veterans’, and we don’t see a lot of firms actually taking those steps to do it.”
Swenson said that 70% of the employees working at the companies are veterans.
“It’s easier to find employees that suit the management rather than change the management to suit the employees,” said Kim Swenson. “And we’ve found that nearly categorically, across the board, our management style is better suited to the way veterans are trained.”
“It’s the opposite of micromanagement,” Tim Swenson added. “These folks are all professionals, if you give them what they need, and make sure they understand that if they need something they can come to you, you can honestly get out of their way. There’s no reason to have an employee that isn’t proficient, and it works out wonderfully.”
Even for employees who aren’t veterans, like Matt Keller, the president of Pinnacle Engineering, having veterans as part of the workforce makes his job easier.
“There’s a lot of value in that life experience too that they bring to the table,” Keller said. “You kind of know what you’re getting, as far as hiring somebody. You usually get somebody who’s got a pretty good work ethic and is familiar with that management style.”
Keller started working at Pinnacle Western in 2007, when he was still a young student at Roseburg High School. After graduating from the Oregon Institute of Technology, he returned to Roseburg to continue working at Pinnacle Engineering, eventually becoming the president of the company in 2017.
“It’s been a lot of growth. I started literally at the bottom,” Keller said. “Sometimes, the guy at the bottom gets picked on a little bit, which is fine, it’s expected. But it’s kind of cool to come back later on after I’ve completed college, and now I’m the guy on top, looking down on the other guys.”
Tim and Kim Swenson said that retaining employees like Keller for the long-term is important, because of the amount of training and experience required to work in the field of engineering. Since 2015, the firm has grown three times over, they’ve expanded the size and scale of their projects, and they moved into a newly constructed building near Green. Even though the work they do is behind-the-scenes, they still love doing their jobs.
“On the testing side, it’s a weird job. Nobody knows it exists,” Tim Swenson said. “…We are their eyes and ears on the ground, we make sure they’re getting their money’s worth. If they pay for a certain specification of concrete, we’ll make sure that they’re getting their dollars’ worth. If they’re having welding conducted in a shop, we ensure that it’s correct, accurate, that there’s going to be a safe structure right down to the end of the project. It’s just quality control, quality assurance, but nobody knows we do it.”
