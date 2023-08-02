It’s all too familiar here in Oregon: The hazy, smokey days, the threat of evacuation or losing your home.
Fire season can be a dangerous, scary time, which is why officials from local fire departments and utility companies are working to remind the public to stay prepared and vigilant during the coming months.
“As of now, we’ve been pretty lucky around here,” said Ted Damewood, fire chief at the Glide Rural Fire Protection District. “But you need to be real careful out there. That wind is blowing, that heat is drying everything out, and it’ll be like this until the rains come back.”
Damewood said those recreating in forested areas should always remember to bring a fire extinguisher, a gallon of water and a fire axe or shovel to be prepared in case they come across a fire while in a remote area, and put it out whether they caused it or not. He also said to obey posted signs which may close areas of the forest due to fire danger.
“As much as it can be a pain in the butt, if they’re asking you to stay away, there’s probably a reason why,” Damewood said.
Rachael Pope, spokesperson for the Douglas Forest Protective Association, said the association receives frequent calls regarding fire restrictions that are currently in effect across the county.
During the “High” public use restriction level, which is currently in effect, tasks like non-industrial power saw use, cutting and welding of metal and mowing dried grass are only permitted before 10 a.m. or after 8 p.m.
Off-road driving, fireworks, tracer ammunition, sky lanterns and debris piles are all prohibited at all times.
Pope also said to remind drivers to keep their tows under the legal limit, ensure chains aren’t dragging along the road and keep your vehicle maintained — failing to do so may cause sparks to travel off the road and cause fires in the nearby foliage.
Homeowners should keep an ignition zone, Pope said, making sure piles of firewood, wood fencing and wood mulch stay at least 3 feet from the home to ensure fire does not spread easily to structures. Pope also said to ensure gutters are cleaned as they can catch flying embers.
Pacific Power, a power utility company covering customers across the western United States, sent a letter to customers in July which said the company is using protective devices that will de-energize power equipment if a short circuit is detected.
The devices, the company said, would mean that if a power outage occurs during the wildfire season, the outage may last longer than usual as field personnel must confirm that the power can safely be turned back on.
In the letter, the company said that customers should plan ahead, create a plan with medical providers for backup power if you use medical devices that rely on electricity from your home and set up an online account to access contact information from Pacific Power, as well as tracking outages on their online map. More information can be found at pacificpower.net/ready.
There are no active fires in Douglas County at the moment. Drift smoke currently in the county is coming from both the Bedrock Fire to the northeast and Flat Fire to the southwest, smoke Pope said will likely remain until the fires are extinguished.
