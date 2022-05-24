Local firefighters are getting ready to kick off their boots and they’ll soon be asking you to help fill them. They’ll be hitting the streets — with boots in hand — asking pedestrians, motorists and anyone else they come across to fill the boots with donations that will go to charity.
Firefighters from Roseburg Fire Department L1110 and L2091 will be joining the effort to raise money that will help fight muscular dystrophy. As part of the MDA’s annual Fill the Boot campaign, they’ll be staking out the intersection of Highway 138 and Stephens Street on Friday, June 3, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“We are forever grateful to the International Association of Fire Fighters for maintaining their strong commitment to the Fill the Boot program — even during the pandemic,” Donald S. Wood, the president and CEO of MDA, said. “Without a doubt, much of the progress made in the field of neuromuscular disease research, care and advocacy has been possible because of the decades of (IAFF) support.”
Firefighters have been collecting critical funds in communities across the U.S. since 1954. One dollar at a time, they have raised more than $679 million over the past seven decades.
The participating Roseburg firefighters are among over 300,000 nationwide who have participated in Fill the Boot, which is the MDA’s annual fundraising kick-off event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.