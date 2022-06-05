Roseburg Fire Department Lt. Dylan Wright, middle, joins fellow firefighters as they participate in a Fill the Boot event to help raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association on Friday in downtown Roseburg.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
Roseburg Fire Department personnel participate in a Fill the Boot event to help raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association on Friday in downtown Roseburg.
Under the backdrop of a gigantic U.S. flag hoisted high above from a fire truck’s ladder, firefighters from Roseburg Fire Department and Douglas County Fire District #2 joined forces on Friday to raise money through Fill the Boot.
For eight hours, 14 firefighters staked out the multiple intersections located near Rite-Aid on Stephens Street in downtown Roseburg.
During their 8-hour shift, the firefighters — with boots in hand —asked pedestrians, motorists and anyone else they came across to help fill their boots with donations that will go to the Muscular Dystrophy Association.
It was the first time they’ve held the local event since the coronavirus pandemic hit two years ago. Following a record year of $13,700 raised in 2014, the 2016 event was down quite a bit.
Based on the current economic conditions, they decided to set a modest goal of $10,000. They ended up shattering their record.
“Actually, we crushed it,” Scott Cooper, an engineer/paramedic with RFD, said. “The unofficial tally at the bank after hand-counting it all (on Friday) was $18,279.
“We are kind of blown away — with the economic times being what they are — that everyone was as giving as they were. Large dollars were thrown at us. We had a least 20 $100 bills, 20 to 30 $50 bills and about $10,000 in 20s. Some people also wrote checks.”
Fill the Boot is MDA’s annual fundraising kick-off event. Firefighters have been collecting funds for MDA in communities across the U.S. since 1954. They have raised more than $679 million over the past seven decades.
“Without a doubt, much of the progress made in the field of neuromuscular disease research, care and advocacy has been possible because of the decades of (firefighter) support,” Donald S. Wood, the president and CEO of MDA, said in a pre-event news release. “We are forever grateful to (them) for maintaining their strong commitment to the Fill the Boot program — even during the pandemic.”
“Thank you to the community for their outpouring of support,” Cooper said. “And thank you to the sponsors who donated — Roto-Rooter for the porta-potty, Rite Aid for the parking lot space, Old Soul Pizza for lunch and the local media for helping to spread the word.”
