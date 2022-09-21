The United States Department of Agriculture, through the USDA Commodity Credit Corporation, is allocating $1 billion to purchase food for emergency food providers and food banks — in an effort to subvert supply chain issues and continue providing nutrition to those in need.
The Oregon Food Bank is one of the 200 food banks nationwide that will receive this funding. These, in turn, will distribute to their local regions, The Oregon Food Bank covers 21 regional food banks one of which is Feeding Umpqua.
“We cover all of Douglas County,” said Sarah McGregor, manager for Feeding Umpqua. "We receive food from the Oregon Food Bank and then distribute it to all the pantries, kitchens, and mobile food centers.”
The Roseburg Seventh-Day Adventist Church is one such pantry that receives and distributes this food to those in need.
“During 2020 and 2021 we actually had more food available because people were receiving extra SNAP benefits or welfare from the government,” said Rebecca Mesa, director for the Roseburg Seventh-Day Adventist Church food bank, “but from January through August of this year we have seen our numbers doubled.”
With government benefits and services returning to pre-COVID-19 levels, the stain on local Food Banks is beginning to be felt at the same time as supply train issues and supply demands are increasing at an alarming rate.
“In June, we helped feed 150 individuals and sent out 60 boxes to families, and last month we served 160 people with 70 boxes going out,” Mesa said. "We are one of the smaller pantries. We also serve a lot of the homeless and cater to their needs by creating boxes that fit their lifestyle. We are doing a lot to build those relationships.”
Roseburg Seventh-Day Adventists have partnered with the local shower truck, a local housing provider, and an HIV testing group that provides wound care and Narcan, providing a small-scale wrap-around service center two days a week.
“We open the third and fourth Tuesday of the month because people that receive SNAP and welfare and other benefits get those at the beginning of the month," Mesa said. "It is the end of the month when people need the help, plus, we are one of the only food banks open of Tuesday.”
As the current administration works to curtail the burden of inflation and counteract supply shortages, the people of the United States continue to rely on programs and services like local food banks and emergency pantries.
“We received two million pounds of food a year for 12 years, then, two years ago, that number dropped to one and a half million,” McGregor said. “Due to the supply chain issues the USDA has just been canceling orders. I imagine this funding is going to bridge the gap so these orders can be filled.”
With a community of people depending on these services, the strain can be felt on the front lines.
“We just want to treat everyone with love and compassion,” Mesa said. “We feel a blessing doing outreach for people who need help.”
Sam Temple is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at stemple@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4217.
