Throughout the high schools of Douglas County, the members of Recruit Hippo are working to bring change and inspiration to the students of our community.
Under the umbrella of the Southwestern Oregon Workforce Investment Board, Recruit Hippo is bringing soft employment skills like resume building and interviewing, as well as hard skills, through business partnerships that bring students in for tours or working opportunities.
“We are finding people are really interested in really receptive to this program because everybody knows it's a good idea, said Amy Taylor, Recruit Hippo's business services coordinator. “That is what I'm out here looking for. Places that will let us walk students through and then potentially take them under their wing.”
After recognizing shortfalls in preparedness for the workforce for about 60% of graduating students, Recruit Hippo began developing systems to help those who might not want to go straight to college after high school, while also creating a space for individuals to stay in Douglas County as opposed to leaving for a few years only to return home.
“In Douglas County, there are a lot of students whose goal is to graduate high school the way other places students' goals are to graduate college. Sometimes they're the first person in their family that is ever graduating high school,” said Natasha Garrison, manager for Recruit Hippo and member of the business services team. “Then, they’re going out to work but there hasn't really been anybody to connect them with any resources.
"In the past, counselors at the schools have been so busy trying to help these other kids get into college and help with the college applications, a lot of these other ones which is about 60% of graduating seniors are slipping through with no guidance as to what to do next," she added.
Recruit Hippo began in 2018 and focuses on health care, child care, manufacturing, maritime and construction training.
“This year, we're helping them get CPR first aid training. We're helping them get OSHA 10 training either basic or if they're interested in the construction field specifically, they go into the OSHA 10 construction training,” said Garrison. “We're helping them with food handlers. And then we help them get the National Career Readiness certification. A lot of businesses around here will prefer or even require that somebody does that prior to starting a job.”
The program focuses on training that will help individuals find gainful and long-term employment in fields that are in the focused region of Douglas County and Roseburg at-large.
“So like CPR first aid is really big with healthcare or childcare,” said Taylor. “The food handlers is for hospitality and tourism. Food handlers training is geared towards hospitality, tourism, childcare, health care and then the OSHA 10 is really big in manufacturing, construction and maritime.”
In this program, students are required to participate in 200 hours of skill-building. The first 26 hours are soft skills training which includes concepts such as learning to come to work on time, clean, neat and ready to go, along with how to build and update a resume and follow directions.
“Then we partner with a local business for the other 174 hours where they actually go and work in a business with a mentor,” said Garrison. “That will help them get experience but again, it also gives them that relationship hopefully with somebody in the area. And if it's really an area of interest, then hopefully that can build and turn into something more long-term.”
Funding comes from the SOWIB umbrella so there are no out-of-pocket expenses for participating businesses.
“We have a little more leverage now because of the Oregon Youth Employment Program which pays the students,” said Garrison. “It's really great for their businesses right now too, because there are all understaffed. With the OEM program, they can actually take them in and train them without having any responsibility of their own other than the mentoring piece, they can see if the youth is a good fit, the youth can see if they like it and then they can get hired on afterward into a position if both sides agree.”
Interested local business owners who would like to participate in this program are encouraged to contact Amy Taylor: ataylor@sowib.org or 541-900-4712.
People between the ages of 16 and 24 who would like to participate in this program can contact Aaron Towne at 541-900-4715 or email atowne@recruithippo.com.
“We are here to help the youth bridge a gap between high school and the workforce. And while we want to do that and do that successfully, it's an even bigger picture for the economy,” said Garrison. “What we're really working for when we're doing this is keeping our youth here locally where they can become a part of the community. We want to create an environment where young people choose to stay and work in Douglas County and help our economy to thrive and grow.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.