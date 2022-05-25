Mitchell Randall is a well-known figure in the Roseburg and Winston areas. He spent many years working with kids at both the Boys and Girls Club and at the YMCA. A few years ago, his health took a turn for the worse. Now his friends and local businesses are banding together to provide him with a helping hand.
In 1992, Randall was hit by a car and spent years at Doernbecher's Children Hospital. After recovery, he returned home and began his career. By March of 2021, Randall was on chemotherapy after being in a coma and contracting diabetes. Medical expenses were taking a toll.
Randall built a Go Fund Me page and continued to fight. Most recently, he was diagnosed with vascular necrosis, which prompted friends and community members to step in and help.
Northwest Audio Supplies, Alexander’s Greek Cuisine, McMenamins, Workman’s Bar and Smokehouse, and other businesses have joined forces to provide raffle items for the Mitchell Randall Recovery Fund.
“I have known Mitch about 15 years. He has been friends with my daughter since high school,” said Mike Emmanuil, owner of Alexanders Greek Cuisine. “We will have a donation box and will be providing some gift certificates for the raffle.”
Workmans’ Bar and Smokehouse is hosting an event Saturday, May 28, at 8 p.m., with all proceeds going to Randal’s recovery. Stick Shift will be playing live.
“Mitch has been a friend of mine since pre-school,” said Leah Workman, owner of Workmans’ Bar and Smokehouse. "He was just so involved with the community and the youth that we just wanted to give back and help him.”
“I’ve lived here my whole life and wanted to support the community that raised me" Randall said. “To see the effort people are putting forth is really overwhelming, I am truly grateful.”
Raffle items will be given auctioned during a silent auction at the concert.
