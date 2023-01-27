SALEM — The Oregon Capitol saw 200 city officials representing 80 different Oregon Cities come together Wednesday to participate in a City Day at the Capitol event.
Representatives for Sutherlin and Roseburg attended the event where a proposal was made to close funding gaps in state assistance and promote economic development with regard to the unhoused in Oregon.
Homelessness and housing insecurities have become the number one priority for the state.
The League of Oregon Cities hosted Wednesday’s event and brought spokespersons from across Oregon to participate.
“The mayor has asked that our Homeless Response Team participate,” said Jerry Gillham, city manager for Sutherlin. “We have been intimately involved with the Oregon Mayor’s Association, the League of Oregon Cities and the Oregon City County Management Association almost from the beginning of these meetings.”
Wednesday marked the initial conversation between the Oregon Mayors Association and Governor Tina Kotek.
Roseburg City Councilor Ellen Porter was in attendance.
“I was able to meet with some legislators, but it is so early in the session that there are no conclusions to report,” Porter said. “I do think the legislators are supportive and open for additional discussion.”
Porter along with City Councilor Shelley Briggs Loosley and Roseburg City Manager Nikki Messenger connected with city officials from throughout Oregon and learned about their challenges and successes when working on dilemmas involving economic development, housing and other issues.
“Unfortunately, every city is struggling with homeless issues. And everyone is frustrated,” Messenger said. “We spent time learning about recent court decisions and new Oregon laws and meeting directly with the LOC’s lobbyist working on homeless issues.”
With nine participating counties and 241 cities across the state involved, a portion of the state and its mayors are not in agreement with this plan of action.
“I believe that the competition for audiences with our representatives will not make for positive, meaningful discussions in a whirlwind tour of the capitol,” said Winston Mayor Scott Rutter. “Private discussion at a later date more central to specific issues should accomplish more.”
Rutter said state or federal funds are all that will resolve this situation and that local governments aren’t equipped with the funds or property to create positive change. “I have come to believe that a regional approach is the only viable answer,” Rutter said.
League of Oregon Cities Lobbyist Ariel Nelson said, “We have best practices on the ground, we do not need a comprehensive statewide system. Sustained funding is the key as current funding is fractured so that money doesn’t reach some cities. Flexible funding is a key point and we feel like we know our neighbors better than some governmental agency.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.