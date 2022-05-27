KELLOGG — Earthquakes, hurricanes, oil spills, tornadoes, wildfires and now war. Robin Loznak, a freelance photojournalist, has seen the devastation created by those natural and man-made events.
Since finding his passion for photojournalism during his college days, the Elkton area resident has had a desire to photograph and report on major events around the world. As an independent contractor, he first visited the Gulf of Mexico in 2010 to document the Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill, sharing his photos with Zuma Press, an independent press agency and wire service.
Since then, he’s made several trips with Heart to Heart International teams, most recently in mid-March and in early May to eastern European countries that border Ukraine, a country that has been at war since Russia invaded it in late February.
“I specialize as a photographer, videographer and communicator,” said Loznak who had 20 years of newspaper experience, including 2007 to 2009 at The News-Review, before deciding to become a freelancer. “My job is to show how Heart to Heart International is responding. To get photos and videos pushed out to the media and to social media so Heart to Heart stakeholders, donors and partners can see what is going on on the ground.”
Heart to Heart International is a global humanitarian organization based in Lenexa, Kansas. According to its website, the organization’s mission is “to improve healthcare access around the world by ensuring quality care is provided equitably in medically under-resourced communities in disaster situations.”
Heart to Heart was founded in 1992. In the past 30 years, it has shipped about $2.4 billion in humanitarian aid to more than 130 countries.
Loznak explained that Heart to Heart typically doesn’t respond to war conflicts, but did in this case with a goal of helping Ukraine refugees as they arrived in neighboring countries. During the March trip, the team visited a border crossing in Romania and a crossing in Moldova. At both sites, Ukraine refugees were being given hot food, drinks and access to medical services.
Heart to Heart had a $19 million shipment of medical supplies shipped to Romania and then HOPE Worldwide, another international nonprofit, figured out the logistics and transportation for getting the supplies to refugees or to those in need in Ukraine. Loznak took photos and videos of refugees coming across the border and receiving services.
In Bucharest, the capital of Romania, the Heart to Heart team met with members of the Open Door Foundation, an anti-human trafficking organization. Open Door staff expressed a need for a big passenger van in order to quickly transport refugees from border crossings to bus stations, medical clinics or safe shelters.
“Heart to Heart decided on a flash grant and within a couple days was able to purchase a lightly-used van in Budapest for Open Door,” Loznak explained. “It felt great to see the results of helping people right away for a very worthy cause.”
After a week’s visit, the Heart to Heart team drove to Poland for its scheduled trip back to the U.S., but Loznak, who was vaccinated, tested positive for COVID-19. The positive result was reported to the Polish government and he was ordered to quarantine in a motel room. After seven days, he received a doctor’s approval to fly home.
Loznak was able to get on a tractor and mow grass down the rows of his hazelnut orchard before flying out to Slovakia, another country that borders Ukraine, on May 4. The purpose of this trip for the Heart to Heart team was to meet with The Gorta Group, an Irish nonprofit that specializes in providing medical and humanitarian supplies into conflict zones.
Although the Heart to Heart team did not intend to enter Ukraine during this trip, on short notice the three members did drive 5 miles over the border to Uzhhorod to meet with Gorta officials. This area had had no previous war activities, but then air raid sirens went off during the meeting.
The team and others sheltered in a bomb shelter below a restaurant for 90 minutes — continuing their meeting — before the all-clear signal was given. No bombs fell and the Heart to Heart team returned to Slovakia where a $16 million shipment of medical supplies was documented and transferred to Gorta for delivery into Ukraine.
The team returned home May 10.
“My experience as a news photographer really helps with my ability to be quick in getting information out from disaster zones,” said Loznak. “I spent 20 years documenting small community events and now I want to be there and to document important events around the world.”
Carisa Cegavske, his wife of 27 years, said she understands this is something he’s always wanted to do, but she admits to still being nervous when he’s gone. When he traveled with Heart to Heart to Haiti following a 2021 earthquake, she was nervous because “that country is politically unstable.”
On that trip, Loznak was able to go above and beyond his communications skills by using training he had received as a member of the Kellogg Rural Fire District. During a visit to a remote village, the team realized there were victims with severe injuries suffered when homes collapsed during the earthquake. Loznak had been trained in setting up landing zones for helicopters and was able to do that at this village using a satellite phone and global positioning system device. A U.S. Army Blackhawk helicopter was able to land and transport six severely injured people to a hospital.
“I felt good about that,” Loznak said. “It all just kind of came together. I’m primarily the photographer and videographer, but sometimes you have to improvise and use your other skills.”
When Loznak was told the Heart to Heart team would be going into Ukraine, he was able to call his wife and tell her of the change in plans.
“I wasn’t too happy,” Cegavske said of her reaction. “He said that area was very safe, that it hadn’t been attacked, but that country is at war so you can never be sure. For two days it was very nerve-racking for me. I was glad to see him when he got back home.”
Loznak said that while documenting events for Heart to Heart and seeing up close people who are suffering, he’s so involved in capturing the moments with his camera, he’s able to keep his emotions under control.
“I do dwell on some of the things I see and the people I meet after the fact,” he said. “I wonder what became of them. In most cases, I’ll never know.
“I feel using my photographic skills is helpful,” he added. “I believe what Heart to Heart is doing is valuable and important. My photographs and videos are showing the world what is going on and allows people to open their hearts to help Heart to Heart provide even more care. I seriously do feel good about what we’re doing and that documenting it is important.”
