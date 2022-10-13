Douglas County residents will get to make a decision about magic mushrooms, or psilocybin, in the November election.
Nearly two years after Oregon voters approved measure 109, the use of psilocybin in clinical setting will become legal in January. The treatment would need to be administered in permitted center under the supervision of a trained facilitator. People can also start applying for permits to grow the mushroom.
Winston, Canyonville, Oakland, Drain, Sutherlin, Elkton, Glendale and Riddle are asking their residents if psilocybin-related businesses should be prohibited. Reedsport is asking citizens to vote for a two-year moratorium.
“Due to the conservative nature of our community the city council felt it was necessary to ban any application for psilocybin prior to the election,” said Mark Bauer, Winston city manager.
Myrtle Creek, Roseburg, and the unincorporated areas of Douglas County are asking voters if psilocybin-related businesses should be allowed.
“Roseburg’s ballot measure language matches Douglas County’s language to avoid confusing voters, but other cities in the county have measures that also give voters a choice. Their measures are just worded differently,” said Amy Sowa, Roseburg assistant city manager and city recorder.
In 2020, 56% of Oregon voters approved Measure 109. In Douglas County, 60% of residents voted against allowing psilocybin-related treatment and businesses.
When William Clarno, of Roseburg, retired from military life and had been home for a little while his friends and family began to inquire about Clarno’s mood and attitude.
“People were telling me I was different and I started thinking maybe five years of service changed me,” Clarno said. “I read a study on neuroplasticity research with psilocybin on the elderly with dementia and decided to read more about it.”
After countless hours of research Clarno decided to try psilocybin for his post traumatic stress disorder and depression.
“I was amazed at the results and everyone noticed,” Clarno said. “The thing is: in microdose amounts there is no visual hallucinations or feelings of euphoria, you just feel normal. After that, I started looking into how to help other veterans so we got our application and are going to try and help people.”
Clarno and Scott Hammond, a local entrepreneur, are working to bring this medicine to veterans, the elderly and anyone suffering depression and anxiety.
“This is medicine,” Hammond said. “Yale, Stanford, Columbia, all of these prestigious universities have dozens of studies showing the benefits of low-dose psilocybin treatment.”
For people suffering from these conditions any help or potential treatment is a lifeline to having normalcy.
Adapt Integrated Health spokesperson Grey Garris said there is inadequate scientific evidence to endorse the use of psychedelics to treat a psychiatric disorder.
"(American Psychological Association) supports continued research and therapeutic discovery into psychedelic agents with the same scientific integrity and regulatory standards applied to other promising therapies in medicine," Garris added. "Clinical treatments should be determined by scientific evidence in accordance with applicable regulatory standards and not by ballot initiatives or popular opinion.”
