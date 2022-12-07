It has been 81 years since the Imperial Japanese Navy Air Service launched the attack on Pearl Harbor that would bring the United States fully into World War II, and forever change the geopolitical landscape for future generations.
Beginning at 7:55 a.m. and lasting one hour and fifteen minutes, the Pearl Harbor attack took the lives of 2,390 American servicemen and civilians. During the attack 129 Japanese were killed. Of the 2,341 servicemen who were killed during the assault more than half, 1,177 perished on the USS Arizona, according to the National Park Service website, nps.gov.
Years ago we had a number of surviving veterans from World War II but i don't think we have any of these veterans in Douglas County anymore, said Rick Sciapiti.
“My daddy served during Pearl Harbor and would come home and tell us stories,” said retired Army serviceperson, Marge Cook, now 103 years old, “but my daddy had a philosophy that when the day is done you put that behind you and look forward to a new day, so he didn’t talk much about the bad stuff.”
As a nation entered into war in the 1940s, Cook recalls her father as a happy man who rarely expressed sadness to his children.
“He wanted to protect us from the hard, bad side of his work,” Cook said. “He didn’t have any sons so later, when I was old enough, I told him I would be his son and join the military in his footsteps, that made him so happy.”
This Wednesday all flags at Oregon public institutions to be flown at half-staff in honor of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day from sunrise to sunset, on the order of Governor Kate Brown.
“Our heroes of World War II need to be honored," said Bill Duncan, president of Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 805. “Freedom does not come cheaply and all our veterans, whether they served in combat or not, deserve their do.”
Brown seconded that in her statement about those who served.
"We benefit every day from the bravery and sacrifice of our U.S. service members, and especially owe a debt of gratitude to the people who served and gave their lives in Pearl Harbor and World War II," Brown said. "I encourage all Oregonians to take a moment to reflect on that sacrifice and express gratitude for the freedoms our fellow Americans have ensured through their service."
