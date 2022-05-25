Classrooms and study were moved to the outdoors for 55 FFA high school students Monday morning. They participated in the Oregon State FFA Forestry Competition and were challenged by tests in eight different areas involving forestry and natural resources. The event was held on the Umpqua Community College campus and on surrounding forested land.
“We’re teaching a lot of these principles in the classroom, in biology and natural resources, but this is the hands-on application piece for the students, their opportunity to be a forester for the day,” said Angela Chenoweth, the Glide High School ag science teacher and FFA advisor.
The students were tested on General Forestry Knowledge, Math Problem, Map Reading, Forest Plant Identification, Equipment Identification, Timber Cruising, Forest Management Evaluation-Timber Stand Improvement and Compass Orienteering Practicum. Working individually, they had 40 minutes at each station to decide on how to answer the posed problems.
Audrey Van Houten, a junior at Oakland High School, claimed top honors and led Oakland to first in the team standings. Junior Emily Weaver, sophomores James Bainbridge and Jake Chenoweth, and freshman Aurianna Van Houten completed the Oakland team that qualified for the National FFA Forestry Competition. That event will be part of the National FFA Convention that is scheduled for late October in Indianapolis, Indiana.
“I’m real proud of our team for getting us to nationals,” said Audrey Van Houten who along with Jake Chenoweth and Aurianna VanHouten advanced to nationals last year. “Our team placed third at district (10 days ago), but since then we did a lot of practicing and studied hard. It’s super exciting to be going back to nationals, to meet people and to listen to great industry speakers. It’s a great learning experience.”
Mark Buckbee, a co-coordinator of the state forestry event, said it’s important to have this event because of Oregon’s combination of “having a great FFA program and a great forestry tradition and industry.”
“This program keeps kids interested and active,” he said. “Some may go into agriculture, some into forestry, some into natural resources. This is a good event to help funnel students into these areas. I think the skill areas we have here are the most relevant.”
Camille Peters of Elkton said the event helped improve her timber cruising skills.
“It was a unique opportunity to learn forest skills,” she said. “Forestry is a big industry with a lot of careers available in forestry and in natural resources here in Douglas County and in Oregon.”
Quintyn Traviss of Glide said working through the skill areas was definitely interesting, but difficult.
“It’s good to learn and know about the forest,” he said. “It’s another option for the future.”
Randall Gritton of Elkton said what he has learned in the classroom and then outdoors on Monday would “help me weigh my options for a career.”
Braden Groth, the ag science teacher and FFA advisor at Elkton, said these types of events provide students with the opportunity to learn skills they can take into a forestry field career. Rachel Swearingen, the Oakland ag teacher and FFA advisor, agreed.
“The purpose of this event is to expose kids to career opportunities,” she said. “This is real-world application. It’s more than just sitting with a textbook in a classroom.
“A lot of our kids have family or friends who are invested in the forestry industry so it’s good for them to know something about it,” she added. “Many of our Douglas County students do end up in the forestry program here at UCC and then transfer on to Oregon State University so this is a good lead-in to their post-high school career.”
In addition to the skill areas, the students also had time to visit and ask questions of representatives from the Umpqua National Forest, the Bureau of Land Management, the Douglas County Small Woodlands Association, the Douglas Forest Protective Association, Oregon Women in Timber, the Society of American Foresters, the Oregon State University Extension Service and the UCC Recruiting Department.
“After what they’ve learned and experienced, I’m confident a number of these students will go on to UCC or Oregon State and pursue careers in forestry or natural resources,” Buckbee said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.