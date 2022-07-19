An image of Logan Gant, left, and Elijah Vanderpool is shown on a big screen as they stand with flags behind them at the opening ceremony of the World Athletics Championship held Friday at Hayward Field in Eugene.
From the left, Elijah Vanderpool, Mia Piscopo and Logan Gant gather at Hayward Field at the University of Oregon Campus in preparation for the World-Wide Welcome Youth Relay opening at the World Athletics Championships held Friday in Eugene.
From the left, Logan Gant, Mia Piscopo and Elijah Vanderpool stand holding flags at the World-Wide Welcome Youth Relay held Friday at Hayward Field in Eugene.
Courtesy photo/Becky Rundell
An image of Logan Gant, left, and Elijah Vanderpool is shown on a big screen as they stand with flags behind them at the opening ceremony of the World Athletics Championship held Friday at Hayward Field in Eugene.
Courtesy photo/Becky Rundell
From the left, Elijah Vanderpool, Mia Piscopo and Logan Gant gather at Hayward Field at the University of Oregon Campus in preparation for the World-Wide Welcome Youth Relay opening at the World Athletics Championships held Friday in Eugene.
Logan Gant, Mia Piscopo and Elijah Vanderpool spent their Friday carrying flags and participating in the World Wide Welcome Youth Relay to kick off the World Athletics Championships in Eugene.
After receiving a participation email from Jody Cyr, the superintendent of North Douglas School District, North Douglas High School Head Track Coach Judith Burnett jumped at the chance to have some of her athletes join in the World Wide Welcome Youth Relay.
“Any opportunity I can get to get my kids in the track spirit, I do it,” Burnett said.
Burnett found she was having issues filling spots.
“We were allowed up to eight athletes, but were only able to secure three students,” Burnett said. “It was a 'right opportunity at the right time' kind of thing.”
Gant and Piscopo will be attending North Douglas as seniors starting the 2022-2023 school year, and Vanderpool is an incoming freshman at North Douglas High School.
“This is really exciting for us. In 2019, we had to re-establish a track program and then COVID-19 hit and 28 kids couldn’t participate because everything was canceled,” Burnett, said. “I have been head coach four years and we have state champions on the team now. This gives the kids a chance to experience Hayward Field.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.