A sign posted at Shortcut Market convenience store in Roseburg on Wednesday displays the current jackpot amounts for various lottery games. The Powerball jackpot amount of $1.2 billion could not be properly displayed by the three-digit readout.
Dave Aramburo of Roseburg holds up the Powerball lottery ticket he purchased from Shortcut Market convenience store employee Jacob Thomas in Roseburg on Wednesday.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
A sign posted at Shortcut Market convenience store in Roseburg on Wednesday displays the current jackpot amounts for various lottery games. The Powerball jackpot amount of $1.2 billion could not be properly displayed by the three-digit readout.
Forget about Klondike bars. What would you do for a winning Powerball ticket?
Powerball’s second-largest jackpot in its 30-year history was up for grabs in Wednesday night’s drawing. Hopeful winners in 45 states, plus Washington, D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands, purchased tickets for their chance at the estimated $1.2 billion jackpot.
By Wednesday evening it was clear there was no winner and the prize has gone up to $1.5 billion for Saturday’s drawing.
A sign posted at Shortcut Market convenience store in Roseburg on Wednesday displayed the current jackpot amounts for various lottery games. The correct Powerball jackpot amount could not be properly displayed because the digital displays are limited to three digits. The counting stopped at $999 million.
In case you were wondering, five tickets sold in Oregon have previously won the Powerball jackpot, according to the Oregon Lottery. And for the record, there is no such thing as anonymity if you win in the Beaver State. The names of lottery winners, the amount of money they won and the city in which they bought the ticket are all public records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.