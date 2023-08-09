2023 Vineyard Tour less than a month away Kyle Bailey For The News-Review Kyle Bailey News Director Author email Aug 9, 2023 Aug 9, 2023 Updated 10 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Umpqua Velo Club members prepare for a ride. The club is hosting the Vineyard Tour, which will include multiple routes for all skill level riders, during Labor Day weekend. Photo courtesy of Paul Whitworth Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The 2023 Vineyard Tour is less than a month away and registration continues.Presented by the Umpqua Velo Club, a number of bicycling activities are taking place starting Sept. 1-4. They include:Let’s Get it Started Social on Friday, Sept. 1, at Triple Oak Wine Vault in Oakland. Wine tasting and pizza will be available. Participants can pick up their Vineyard Tour PacketLabor of Love, a Gravel Adventure happens at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, at Cavitt Creek County Park. This ride is just under 29 miles and includes over 3,300 feet of climbing.Umpqua Velo Club Group Ride is also Saturday, meeting at Fir Grove Park on West Harvard Avenue at noon. This 26 mile ride has over 1,000 feet of climbing.A Saturday afternoon social will run from 4-6 p.m. at Two Shy Brewery, just off of Northeast Garden Valley Boulevard in Roseburg.The Vineyard Tour ride starts at 8 a.m. Sunday at the Discovery Garden near River Forks Parks, northwest of Roseburg. Several different length routes are available.Post event socials will be held 1-5 p.m. Sunday at JosephJane Winery and Knostman Family Winery.A Umpqua Velo Club coffee ride wraps up the event at 8 a.m. Monday at Brix Grill on Southeast Jackson Street in downtown Roseburg.To register and get complete information on the Vineyard Tour, go to thevineyardtour.com. Kyle Bailey is the news director for News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Cycling Kyle Bailey News Director Author email Follow Kyle Bailey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Local Savings TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Mercy Medical Center is Seeking Medical Technologists Most Popular Former county treasurer gets sued by former investors, admits he should've known better Mandy Fugate Jennifer Myers Rediscovered photos from the Roseburg Blast Coho Pizza: Business serves up pizza and more cooked from scratch Special Sections Fairs, Festivals & Fun Visitor Guide 2023 DC Timber 2023 Readers Choice Winners Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Douglas County Fair setup welcomes 4-H and FFA animal exhibitors Winchester Bay DuneFest kicks up sand during off-roading festival Wildlife Safari hosts annual Dream Night for people with disabilities, chronic illnesses Aviva Health holds town hall to hear health care experiences of Douglas County residents L.A. Angels 4, San Francisco 1
