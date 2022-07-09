Between 500 cars in the show, hundreds more crammed into a parking lot and thousands of people, Melrose Vineyards became a sea of multi-colored tents and old cars this Saturday at the 39th annual Stray Angels Show-N-Shine.
With oldies music on the loudspeakers and food vendors on the hilltop pavilion, the Show-N-Shine transformed Melrose to one big party.
“I really enjoy all the bright colored cars and just looking at different ones each year,” 14-year-old Kiyla Hicks said, who has been coming to Graffiti Weekend events her whole life.
An event for all ages, the Show-N-Shine attracted both people with cars in the show and spectators who were there simply to admire the cars and, if lucky, hear their stories.
Doug Duffy stood proudly next to his 1941 General Motors Truck, excited to share the history with anyone who wanted to listen — he had plenty of eager ears.
A gold miner named Frank Kruse purchased the truck in 1941, according to Duffy who had a whole binder printed of his trucks history to share. In 2012, Duffy saw the truck on a trailer in Roseburg and knew he had to have it, convincing the owner to sell.
“I’ve always been a car person,” Duffy said, describing the work he did to restore his truck. “I did it all except the paint.”
Duffy’s truck is one of 500 vehicles with a story to tell.
Across the bridge and down a row of cars, Norm Brownson sat by his wife Lauri’s 1957 Metropolitan. The bright green and white car, named Dino after Sinclair oil, sparkled in the sun, with two stuffed green dinosaurs on the roof.
“She’d wanted one for a long time,” Brownson said, describing how his wife found a Metropolitan for sale but he told her they couldn’t buy it. “When we came home, my daughter and I worked out a plan to go back and buy it for our 20th anniversary for my wife.”
The Metropolitan is one of not many in the world. Made in England, that particular car was only manufactured between 1954 and 1961, according to Brownson.
Stray Angels annual Show-N-Shine is home for many unique cars: from the 1908 Ford Model T sitting on a trailer to an old fire engine with a hose, a bell and even an old fire extinguisher on the side. People came from all over to show off their cars.
Richard Brooks drove down from Forest Grove in his 1944 Ford Convertible, pulling his home for the week along behind him — a 1960 Aristocrat trailer.
Brooks has only been at Graffiti Weekend in Roseburg one other time, about five years ago.
“I like the people,” Brooks said, sitting with his friend Ron Greenwood who brought his 1935 Ford Cabriolet to the event. “You go to different shows and you meet different people and then you see him in another show someday.”
