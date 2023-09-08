DILLARD — Located between the Dillard Store and First Student bus lot is a small dirt track. This track is one of over 300 USA BMX tracks, and home to the Umpqua Valley BMX Club.
The BMX club runs from March until October, as weather permits. With practices on Wednesday nights, the club competes for recruitment with football and soccer. Nonetheless, the club boasts about 20-30 riders at their Sunday morning races.
“It gives them self-esteem and it gives them confidence in themselves,” Debbie Durrant said.
Durrant, along with her husband Don, have been a part of the track life for 15 years, but began running the track last year. It's a family endeavor: Jessica McClendon, Durrant’s daughter, is the track operator, Don Durrant works the gate that starts the kids off on the track and Debbie Durrant runs the concession stand and does all the inside work like the banking and organizing races.
“Our tax man was the operator about three years ago, he did it for a year and if the track operator decides to step down, then the track either gets closed down or somebody steps up. And that’s what we did, to keep it going for the kids,” Durrant said.
Children younger than 6 ride on balancing bikes without pedals called striders.
“My great-grandson is 2 1/2 years old and there’s another little guy who I think is 3 1/2, and they come out here and ride and get medals too,” Durrant said.
Once a child graduated from a strider, they are considered a novice. A novice has to win 10 races to move up to intermediate. Intermediate racers have to win 20 to be considered an expert. Experts are also eligible to join a team during state races.
The only thing after expert is pro.
Race days consist of three races, the first and second race and then the main race, and the wins are by total points. First place in the race gets one point, second place two points and three for third place. Once the points for all three races are tallied, the winner is the one with the least number of points.
First, second and third place receive a trophy engraved with “Umpqua Valley BMX," while fourth, fifth and sixth receive medals.
“It’s a great outlet for the kids,” David Cox said. This is Cox’s first year joining the BMX club; he signed up his 6-year-old son Abram after hearing about it on Facebook. “I take him on bike rides through town all the time and he can’t get enough of his bike.”
The track hosted 135 riders during the 2023 state qualifying race, with riders coming from Eugene, Portland, Grants Pass, Washington and California. During state races, both team scores and individual scores are tallied.
“You can get a lot of exercise from it, and I’m also having fun,” novice Kash Giordano exclaimed before returning to the track to practice more. Jamie Tyler, the adult with Kash, explained that they joined only a few months ago, but already have a few trophies.
“It takes a lot of strength and effort, but it keeps them entertained in the summer, keeps them active. It is something that they look forward to,” Tyler said. They heard about the club from flyers posted around Winston.
Registration costs $80 dollars for one full year. Practices are $5 and races are $10.
“We want to get more kids interested in this. It’s such a good sport for the kids, keeps them busy and builds up their legs,” Durrant said. “It is real good exercise for the kids and they love it.”
More information: usabmx.com/tracks/0130.
