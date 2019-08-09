Table settings, photography, art, quilts and a variety of other things are on display at the exhibit hall at the Douglas County Fairgrounds.
“We’ve got something for everyone,” fair worker Camron Pope said, adding there are driftwood competitions and Lego competitions.
There were eight different exhibits inside the hall. Fair worker April Moon said photography was the most popular category this year.
“We didn’t get quite as many (contributions) as last year,” Moon said. “But it’s not too bad of a turnout.”
Moon said her son competed in the baking competition, but overall the number of contributions for that exhibit was down.
A tribute to Sandra Gardner was also set up inside the exhibit hall. Gardner died late last year and had entered 350 competitions at the Douglas County Fair throughout her life, she won 131 first-place ribbons, 104 second-place ribbons and 52 third-place ribbons.
There were hundreds of divisions in the exhibits, and the entrees varied from preschool drawings to professional artists.
Tristen Harp created a “Lunch on the Death Star” table setting that had a Star Wars theme from the menu, to the way the napkins were folded, the cups and the centerpiece. Even the tablecloth was decorated with swirling stars.
The exhibit hall was fairly quiet Friday afternoon, as were many of the other buildings.
Vendors inside the Community Conference Hall speculated it may have been due to the rain.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.