A few years ago, eager middle schoolers prepared for a global flight — only to have it canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Those same students, now in their last years of high school, traveled to Kuki City, Saitama, Japan, earlier this month for that same Roseburg Sister Cities trip.
“We were just trying to get kids from that group that lost out on so many things, trying to let them have one experience they didn’t get taken away,” Roseburg Sister Cities President Janet Johnston said.
This year, 11 students spent a total of eight days exploring Kuki City.
Zoe Vickers, 17, remembers sitting in her middle school science class as information about the program blared through the speakers. She grew up involved in Japanese-style martial arts and wanted to learn the language.
“I was just so excited, it felt so unreal that when I realized it wasn’t happening it didn’t hurt as much as I thought it would because I couldn’t have imagined this dream might actually come true,” Zoe said. “I remember it was July 16, the day we were supposed to leave, and I was just sitting on my front porch with my sister, and I was just crying.”
When Zoe’s friend told her the trip was back on, she immediately forwarded everything to her mom, saying, “You have to contact these people right away, I have to do this.”
“It was like a dream come true, but it didn’t really feel like it was my dream anymore, it was like my younger self’s dream and I was fulfilling it for her,” Zoe said.
Within a matter of months, Roseburg Sister City representatives had to figure out all the details: passports, airfare, availability of host families and more. Each plane ticket cost $2,261. Typically, funding is provided by the participants themselves but this time Roseburg Sister Cities was able to fund all of the airfare through grants and donations.
Jack Pace, 16, was just finishing up his track meet when his mom told him he would have the opportunity to visit Japan again. Growing up he was interested in the “36 Views of Mount Fuji” by Hokusai Katsushika, the Tokyo Tower and pop culture references like Nintendo.
“When I first got there the first impression I got was, ‘This is a really nice place to be. This is a very clean and safe place,’” Jack said. “The amount of respect they had for us, even though they hadn’t met us yet, was incredible. It was like everybody was interconnected.”
Being with his host family and playing games together after a long day of touring Japan is what he’ll remember most; he’s already planning to return.
To join, students must apply for the program and provide six credible references, followed by a personal interview.
“We tell them that they’re representing not only themselves but Roseburg, the state of Oregon, the United States when they go over there. They have some responsibility that they’re diplomats going over there, and not just having a private visit,” Johnston said. “They need to present themselves well, participate and be respectful of their differences in culture.”
Before traveling, four sessions of the Japanese language are offered to learn basic, conversational phrases. Additional classes to learn about the culture are provided as well.
“They’re so gracious over there. They treat you like royalty and do everything they can to make sure you have a good time,” Johnston said. “The whole motto for the organization has been, ‘for friendship and understanding’ and I think that’s allowed us to keep the program going for so many years because it’s a people-to-people kind of thing.”
