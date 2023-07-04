SALEM — Oregon lawmakers have called the legislative session to a close, passing dozens of bills in the final days.
Here’s an overview of the legislation impacting Oregon veterans that was discussed this year.
Signed into lawHouse bill 2146 — A portion of Highway 30 will be known as Oregon Gold Star Families Memorial Highway, starting where the highway intersects with Highway 101 and ending at the Idaho state border.
House concurrent resolution 28 — Recognizing and honoring Lieutenant Colonel Herman A. “Mac” MacDonald, Jr. (1929-2022) for his service to his state, country and fellow veterans.
Awaiting governor’s signatureHouse bill 2144 — Removes a requirement that a person who was killed in the line of duty, and formerly designated a prisoner of war or missing in action, and whose remains are identified and recovered are returned to Oregon to receive Fallen Hero roadside memorial recognition.
HB 2147 — Directs the governing body of each county to designate a person to ensure interment of unclaimed cremated remains of a veteran or survivor of a veteran.
HB 2271 — Makes the Veteran Educational Bridge Grant Program permanent.
HB 2295 — Broadens public contracting preference for businesses that service-disabled veterans own to include all veteran-owned businesses.
HB 2649 — A qualifying agency, as part of a public improvement contract, must establish and implement a plan for outreach and recruitment of women, minority individuals and veterans to perform work under public improvement contracts. The target is at least 15% of the total work hours be performed by these groups.
HB 3001 — A fee is waived for a Fallen Hero roadside memorial highway sign if the applicant is a Gold Star Family member.
HB 3421 — An official ceremony or other event held by state government for Memorial Day or Veterans Day needs to be held on the legal holiday.
Senate bill 5538 — Appropriates money from the general fund to the department of veterans affairs for certain biennial expenses.
Sanne Godfrey is the managing editor for The News-Review. She can be reached at sgodfrey@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4209.
