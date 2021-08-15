Determination has won out over being disabled for Brad Baimbridge, Mike Sullivan and Stuart Wagner.
These three men have not been denied their preferred professions, despite suffering on-the-job accidents and subsequent spinal cord injuries. They have continued to work in the logging and construction industries. Their determination could probably fill a log truck, or a couple of dump trucks.
Baimbridge and Sullivan both use wheelchairs. Wagner beat the odds after his accident and is able to slowly walk with the help of a walker. But all three continue to operate heavy equipment, just like they did before their accidents.
“For the most part, people with spinal cord injuries don’t get any further than their injury and deal with the misery of it,” Sullivan said. “Don’t listen to the medical field on what you can and can’t do. Figure it out for yourself.
“Don’t give up, try to keep a clear head, try to avoid feeling sorry for yourself,” he explained of how to deal with injuries and disabilities. “There’s always somebody in a worst situation than me. Every day is a bonus for me because it could have ended, probably should have ended, in 1979.”
Sullivan, who owned a logging company, was injured that year when his vehicle was hit by a wheel and tire that came off an oncoming lowboy truck on a rural highway. The wheel and tire hit a front corner of Sullivan’s vehicle, flipping it onto its side before it was hit by the vehicle that was traveling behind the lowboy.
Sullivan suffered several cracked vertebrates and two dislocated ones, leaving him paralyzed from the upper chest down. He has full use of his arms and hands.
After returning home, Sullivan traded his bulldozer for a modified dozer that he could operate. He went back to work in the woods.
Sullivan admits that he went through several years of depression and constant physical and emotional pain. But he was driven to support his wife, Louise, and their two young children.
“She was with me every day,” he said of Louise, who has now been his wife for 47 years. “Her dad was a logger so she knew the business. She wanted me to do what I wanted to do. We had the equipment, the investment.
“A handful of people helped us get back into business,” he added. “Some people out there believed in us, they encouraged me, they didn’t act like I had a disability. They put me to work.”
Wagner was injured in 2015. He was a log truck driver and when he pulled the cable wraps off his load at a log yard, a log unexpectedly rolled off the top and struck his head. He suffered a shattered vertebrate, two dislocated vertebrates and a pinched spinal cord. After surgery to fuse two vertebrates together, he was given a 5 percent chance to ever walk again.
“I kept trying,” he said. “My right leg doesn’t work very well, but I managed to be able to kind of walk with a walker.”
Wagner bought an excavator and started his own business with that machine. He had a wife and two children to help support.
“I wasn’t willing to just give up,” said Wagner, now 42. “I don’t like to sit at home. I’d rather work.”
Wagner was good friends with Michael Sullivan, Jr., so he knew the older Mike’s situation.
“Mike just told me my best option was self-employment, that I just needed to find my place in the industry,” said Wagner, who did get his contractor’s license and went to work with his excavator.
Baimbridge was falling a tree on July 4, 2018, about 10 minutes before the 1 p.m. closure because of fire regulations. He was just starting a backcut on the tree “and I don’t remember anything after that.”
The top of a drought-killed tree, about 30 feet in length, fell and hit him in the head and back, driving his head down between his knees. He fell face first in blackberry vines and then 7 feet of tree landed on him.
“I don’t know what caused it to come down, no idea,” Baimbridge said. “I was knocked out. When I woke up and tried to move, I couldn’t.”
He suffered a hyperextended spinal cord, two fractured vertebrates, five fractured ribs, a punctured left lung and an injured left shoulder. He has 60% to 70% feeling in his lower body, but no voluntary movement.
“I knew what I was up against,” said Baimbridge who earlier in his life had worked as an EMT and a volunteer firefighter so he had seen physical trauma suffered by others. “You have hope, but you have to be realistic about your situation.”
Baimbridge was friends with Wagner and spent several hours talking to him about life and disabilities. Through Wagner, Baimbridge met Sullivan and those two talked.
Baimbridge also got help in keeping his body stretched out from Terry Brock, the owner of Bodyshop Total Fitness in Sutherlin. While still in the hospital, Baimbridge received a call from Brock who offered to volunteer his time and facility to help the injured man in his recovery. Their goal was for Baimbridge to get back on his feet and to walk.
“I obviously didn’t, but Terry gave me 100 percent of his effort for a year,” Baimbridge says.
Sitting at home was no fun so he accepted an office job at the Department of Human Services in Roseburg. After six months inside, he knew he had to get back outside.
Baimbridge purchased a modified bulldozer in 2019 and started yarding logs. In 2020, he bought a skidder that he modified so he could run it and then bought a logging shovel that was already modified.
“I grew up running heavy equipment,” the 54-year-old said. “I’m most happy in the woods.
“Truly one of the challenges of going back to work in the woods was trying to get folks to believe that I could still do most of what I could do before,” he said.
Baimbridge, Sullivan and Wagner through their own persistence and dogged determination proved just that.
“I’m still running heavy equipment,” Sullivan said. “That’s my therapy.”
“Don’t set limits for yourself,” Baimbridge said. “You can do a lot more than you really think you can. Just try it. I wouldn’t be healthy mentally if I wasn’t being me.”
“Don’t feel sorry for yourself,” Wagner said. “You have to find something you can still do, something you enjoy doing and something you’re capable of doing.”
