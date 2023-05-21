Oregon’s Highway of Waterfalls, Highway 138 East, connects Roseburg the eastern parts of Douglas County and the gem of the cascades — Diamond Lake.
It’s also where most of the winter sports of Douglas County take place. While we may not be a home to a ski resort, those who live and recreate in these parts known how to enjoy the snow, ice and colder temperatures. There are activities such as snow-shoeing, snowmobiling, tubing, ice fishing and cross country skiing just to name a few.
If you’re looking for a wonderful winter weekend in Douglas County this trip will not disappoint.
DAY 1
1 p.m. | 138 Grill
20142 North Umpqua Highway, Glide
Nestled in the small town of Glide, 138 Grill is a family-owned restaurant that has been quietly making a name for itself in the local dining scene. Tucked away on Highway 138, the grill has a cozy and welcoming atmosphere, with a rustic decor and friendly staff. They bring a wealth of experience and a passion for good food to the table, and it shows in every dish they serve.
The honey jalapeno burger and bacon popper grilled cheese are favorites among the customers. There’s also a popular burger of the month option. All soups are homemade and clam chowder is served every Friday. 138 Grill is open every day, except major holidays.
5 p.m. | Umpqua’s Last Resort
115 Elk Ridge Lane, Idleyld Park
Umpqua’s Last Resort is a beautiful vacation destination located in the heart of Oregon’s Umpqua National Forest. While it is a popular spot for outdoor enthusiasts during the summer months, it is also an excellent location to visit during the winter season.
With heated king-size beds and blue-flame fireplaces in their glamping tent, Umpqua’s Last Resort is the perfect place for a winter getaway. The resort also offers cozy cabins and tiny homes, perfect for relaxing and enjoying the winter scenery.
SATURDAY
9 a.m. | Ice fishing
Diamond Lake
Diamond Lake is known for its clear waters, abundant fish and stunning natural scenery. During the winter months, the lake becomes a haven for ice fishing enthusiasts. With over 3,000 acres of frozen water, Diamond Lake provides ample opportunities for ice fishing. Anglers flock to the lake in search of the prized rainbow trout that inhabit its waters.
Ice fishing requires a bit of preparation, but the rewards are worth it. The first thing to do is to check the weather conditions and the ice thickness. It’s crucial to ensure that the ice is at least 4 inches thick for safe ice fishing. You can find the latest ice reports and weather conditions online or by contacting the local fishing shops.
1 p.m. | South Shore Pizza
3505 Diamond Lake Loop, Diamond Lake
Brian Hislop, of Medford, owns a cabin near Diamond Lake and comes up about twice a month. One of the reasons — pizza. South Shore Pizza remains open on weekends throughout the winter, but is only accessible by a 3-mile trail by snowshoeing, snowmobiling or cross country skiing to the pizza parlor. Diamond Lake staff groom 300 miles of snowmobile trail for people to enjoy and also make sure to clear paths for cross country skiers and snow shoers.
“It’s great pizza and great chicken,” Hislop said. “I travel a lot and it’s some of the best pizza and chicken I’ve had.”
People who don’t have their own snow transportation can rent it at Diamond Lake Lodge or at the Diamond Lake tube hill.
4 p.m. | Tubing
Diamond Lake
Snow tubing is a fun activity that people of all ages can enjoy. Unlike skiing or snowboarding, snow tubing requires no special skills or equipment. All you need is a tube and a hill to slide down.
Diamond Lake is a popular destination for snow tubing because of its beautiful scenery and well-maintained slopes. The tubing lift at Diamond Lake makes it easy for people to get up the hill quickly and efficiently. You don’t have to worry about walking up a steep hill or carrying your tube.
SunDAY
11 a.m. | Fall Creek Falls
Idleyld Park
The falls are nestled in the Umpqua National Forest and offer a breathtaking view that will leave any nature lover in awe. The drive is scenic, with picturesque views of the mountains and valleys. The waterfall stands at 120 feet tall, with water cascading down a sheer rock face into a deep pool below. The falls are a popular spot for photography. The scenic beauty of the waterfall and its surroundings make it a perfect spot for capturing memories.
3 p.m. | Colliding Rivers
Glide
The convergence of two rivers, the North Umpqua River and the Little River, draws visitors from all over the world to Glide.
The North Umpqua River is a large river that flows through the Cascade Mountains in Oregon. It is a popular destination for fishing, kayaking, and rafting. The Little River is a smaller tributary of the North Umpqua, known for its clear water and scenic beauty. When these two rivers meet, they collide and create a striking visual display.
When the two rivers meet, the collision creates a visible line where the two waters meet. The collision creates a turbulent mixing of the two water bodies, and the difference in temperature and speed creates a unique ecosystem. The river collision creates a habitat for a variety of fish, including salmon, steelhead, and trout. The area is also home to a variety of wildlife, including bald eagles, osprey and river otters.
If you’re visiting in the summer...
Umpqua’s Last Resort’s gardens will be flowering, fishing will be abundant along the shores of the North Umpqua. Kayaking and rafting the river will be available for the more adventurous outdoorsmen, hiking trails will reopen and the winter wonderland will turn into a lush forest landscape. Diamond Lake will still be great for fishing, but also for boating and for dipping your toes in the cold water.
Steamboat Inn is a great summer option for a meal or a weekend getaway. The inn has hosted countless guests throughout the years, including some celebrities, who can fish, hike and enjoy the serenity of the Umpqua National Forest from their room.
