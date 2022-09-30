Over the course of 150 years, what started out as a 320-acre land donation claim has grown to a city of nearly 25,000 residents.
Aaron Rose and his family followed the Applegate Trail and arrived in Oregon in September 1851, settling near where Deer Creek meets the South Umpqua River. The family settled on that 320 acres, and Roseburg was born.
The city was established in October 1852, six and a half years before Oregon was granted statehood on Feb. 14, 1859.
The Rose family first lived in a shanty that he built near what is now downtown Roseburg, then later built a larger home on Southeast Jackson Street. He made his living in Roseburg by selling necessities to travelers, teamsters and packers who were abundant in the area in the 1850s.
He supplemented his family's incoming by farming and raising stock, which would turn him into the philanthropist who would be responsible for Roseburg's boom.
According to a posting on Wikipedia, "Uncle Aaron" endeared himself to his customers by accepting notes on goods, sometimes for half of what the purchase would have normally cost.
Manufacturing enterprises and mercantiles were helped getting off the ground on free buildings and lots donated by Rose.
Rose was also pivotal to bringing the railroad to his city, spurring even further growth.
In an article published in the Oct. 11, 1972 edition of The News-Review, Douglas County Museum curator George B. Abdill wrote of the arrival of the railroad to Roseburg, and Rose’s role in making sure the tracks got put down along the banks of the South Umpqua river.
The headline, “Arrival Of Railroad Sparks ‘Boom’” was part of the newspaper’s Roseburg centennial coverage.
“Aaron Rose, founder of the town, donated 10 acres of land in Roseburg to the railroad for use as a railroad yard and station grounds,” Abdill wrote. “Survey work on the (railroad) had been carried on south of Roseburg as early as 1869 and by early October 1872 the actual grading was completed into town and the timber trestle over Deer Creek was finished.”
Passenger service through Roseburg was offered until 1926, when the Natron Cut-Off was completed between Eugene and Klamath Falls, the current line employed by the Amtrak Cascades.
The land Rose donated for construction of the rail yard and station grounds was valued at an estimated $30,000.
Prior to 1860, Rose dedicated the bulk of his time to farming before focusing on the city's growth. Approaching the age of 50, he became largely involved in a number of the city's infrastructure endeavors, including the city's water works, electric lights, etc., most of which was funded out of his own pocket.
He also owned the New Era flour mill, which could produce 75 barrels daily, with a storage capacity of 25,000 bushels.
Details of Rose's personal life are fuzzy. He was married at least three times, with two of marriages resulting in eight children combined. Some records list Rose as passing away in 1899, while others show his death in 1901.
