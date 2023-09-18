An abandoned trailer on a veteran’s property in Eugene was covered in weeds and blackberry bushes that permeated the trailer inside and out. When the trailer was hauled out of the brush, inside was found a large, heavy, copper grave marker.
The grave marker read, “John C Crumpacker, US Navy, World War II.” Crumpacker lived from March 31, 1925, until Oct. 7, 1992, according to the grave marker.
William Vollmer, the office manager in Eugene with the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs’ Readjusting Counseling Services’ The Vet Center, brought the grave marker to the Stand Down event hosted last week in Roseburg. He was handed the plaque about a month ago, and has been searching for family members, unsuccessfully.
“I’ve used geological means and this guy is from the area, he has family in Roseburg, but I can’t find any more than that. I’m at a dead end,” Vollmer said. “If possible, I would like to return this to any member of the family.”
Vollmer said that the most he has been able to find was the phone number of a man who is allegedly Crumpacker’s son, but that phone number turned out to be a dead end. The man who answered did not have any knowledge of Crumpacker.
It is unknown how the grave marker ended up in the abandoned trailer.
“The head of the VA cemetery said that this guy is not buried in any military cemetery in the world. He knows that for a fact,” Vollmer said. “This guy could have been buried in a civilian grave, cremated, lost or not recovered, buried at sea. But somehow this marker ended up in an abandoned trailer in Eugene and I’m just trying to get this back to the family.”
Vollmer said that he will be leaving the grave marker in the care of the local Veteran of Foreign War Auxiliary Post 2468 in Roseburg.
If there is any information known about John C Crumpacker or his family, please contact the local VFW in Roseburg at 541-672-9716 or vfw2468@hotmail.com. Vollmer works with the VA in Eugene, and can be contacted at 541-465-6918.
Gloria Coleman is a reporter for The News-Review. She can be reached at gcoleman@nrtoday.com or 541-672-3321 ext. 7208.
