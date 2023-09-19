Douglas County Fire District No. 2 responded to a fire Monday evening at Felts Field, a small airfield in Hucrest. A hangar filled with 12 classic cars was fully involved when firefighters arrived on scene. Fire crews were able to stop the spread of the fire.
Photo courtesy of Douglas County Fire District No. 2
An airplane hangar with 12 classic cars inside caught fire Monday evening near Felts Field, a small airfield in the Hucrest neighborhood.
Douglas County Fire District No. 2 was dispatched around 7:45 p.m. to reports of a large fire in the area that was spreading fast. Initial callers said they heard several explosions.
When fire crews first arrived they found an airplane hanger fully involved, spreading to a nearby field. Crew were able to stop the forward progress of the fire and contained it to half an acre.
An adjacent hangar sustained some fire damage to the exterior.
Fire crews spent extensive time overhauling and knocking down hot spots, according to a press release by Douglas County Fire District No. 2 Battalion Chief Mark Hernandez.
Douglas Fire District No.2 responded with five fire engines, three water tenders and a command vehicle. They were assisted by Glide and Sutherlin fire departments water tenders. Douglas Forest Protective Association responded with two brush units, Pacific Power was also on scene and secured the power to the area.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
