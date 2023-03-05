The annual Home and Garden Show, hosted by the Umpqua Valley Home Builders Association, opened at the Douglas County Fairgrounds Friday.
Attendees were able to browse dozens of vendors, who mostly displayed windows, doors, concrete and roofing, but were also able to stop to look at pets, see wood crafting work from students and even get a massage.
“Massages bring so many benefits,” said Dani Edwards, who owns a local mobile massage therapy business. During the home and garden show, she gave free 15-minute massages to those passing by her booth. “I love just being able to bring even an hour of peace to somebody.”
Local schools also were represented at the show, in the form of outdoor furniture built by shop classes from Sutherlin High School, Days Creek Charter School, Fremont Middle School, Glide High School and Roseburg High School.
Brian Agee, the shop teacher at Days Creek Charter School, said that the furniture was built as part of a competition between the schools, but the more important reason was to spread the word to the community about local wood shop education.
“Even though I’m from Days Creek, I’m supporting all of the schools,” Agee said. “By getting public awareness, that’s how we build the programs…budget funding just isn’t enough. We have to get outside help, and this is a big part of it.”
Featured Local Savings
Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center was also tabling at the event, promoting their new “Give Them a Chance” program, a new service to work with local landlords to help offer more pet friendly rental options in Douglas County.
According to Saving Grace, 19% of pets are surrendered to the shelter are given away due to the lack of pet friendly housing.
“We see a lot of surrenders due to living situations,” said Nicole Andreasen, who works with Saving Grace and also sold her homemade pet bandanas at the event. “We want to break that number down, and keep pets with their people.”
Agee said that if any of the items sold throughout the day, the funds would go back into the shop programs at the schools who built the furniture.
For the inside of local resident’s homes, there were vendors like Sierra Fox, who sold a variety of plants through her local company, Rainforest Northwest. Her 5-month-old daughter, Scarlett Suydam, sat in a baby carrier on her chest.
“It’s therapeutic for me,” Fox said of her plants. “And I think we could all use a little bit of beauty in our life.”
Will Geschke is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at wgeschke@nrtoday.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.