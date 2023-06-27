AZALEA — The Douglas County Public Works Department is reporting that an anomaly was spotted in the water near the upper inlet of Galesville Reservoir in the Azalea area on Sunday.
County Public Information Officer Tamara Howell said the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has been notified about the situation. Howell said DEQ staff collected samples of the anomaly Monday afternoon and have sent them in for testing.
Oregon Health Authority issued a recreational use health advisory for the reservoir Monday due to the presence of a cyanobacteria bloom. The advisory said people should avoid swimming and high-speed water activities. Additionally it warns that people should not drink the water and that toxins cannot be removed by boiling, filtering or treating water with camping-style filters and that not all private treatment systems are effective at removing the toxins. Children and dogs are at the highest risk.
If people do ingest the water it can cause a range of symptoms, many similar to food poisoning, such as stomach cramping, diarrhea, nausea and vomiting. More serious symptoms such as numbness, tingling, dizziness and shortness of breath can also occur. Pet owners should seek veterinary care if their dog experiences weakness, difficulty walking, seizures, lethargy or loss of appetite.
OHA recommends not eating fish caught in the area, as the health risks are unknown. "Anyone who decides to eat the fish should remove its fat, skin and organs before cooking or freezing," OHA said. "Toxins are more likely to collect in these tissues. Fillets should also be rinsed with clean water."
More information about the situation will be provided immediately after the test results are received from DEQ, according to Howell.
Kyle Bailey is the news director for News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN.
