10 a.m.,Tuesday, March 21: Grab-and-go craft kits while supplies last 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, March 22: Storytime with Aurora 4-4:45 p.m., Wednesday, March 22: Club de Idioma Español | Spanish Club 6:30 p.m., Thursday, March 23: Resistance and Rescue During the Holocaust presented by the Oregon Jewish Museum and Center for Holocaust Education (email library@cityofroseburg.org for the Zoom link)

Kris Wiley is the library director at Roseburg Public Library.

