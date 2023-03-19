10 a.m.,Tuesday, March 21: Grab-and-go craft kits while supplies last 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, March 22: Storytime with Aurora 4-4:45 p.m., Wednesday, March 22: Club de Idioma Español | Spanish Club 6:30 p.m., Thursday, March 23: Resistance and Rescue During the Holocaust presented by the Oregon Jewish Museum and Center for Holocaust Education (email library@cityofroseburg.org for the Zoom link)
A few weeks ago I asked patrons to share what types of math and science books they would like Roseburg Public Library to carry.
The votes are in, and they extended across a variety of areas in the 500 section of the Dewey Decimal System.
Plants, rocks and gems and fungi led the way, which supports our current purchasing. Recent additions include the updated National Audubon Society’s “Field Guide to Mushrooms” and Oregon State University Professor Emeritus Edward C. Jensen’s “Shrubs to Know in Pacific Northwest Forests.”
In the animal group, land animals prevailed. Based on conversations I overheard with families, dinosaurs prompted a lot of folks to choose this category.
Patrons did not give much love to math subjects, which is ironic because they circulate regularly. I get it, though. Math books often check out for studying, not for pleasure reading. Never fear, though, because I’ll continue to buy in this subject area. In fact, I just purchased “Painless Statistics” by Patrick Honner.
Next up, I am taking a closer look at the 641 section of the Dewey Decimal System. That’s food and drink, and it is where we shelve cookbooks — more than 400 of them, actually.
Based on circulation, the most popular cookbook in the past two years was “The Homemade Vegan Pantry: The Art of Making Your Own Staples” by Miyoko Schinner. Vegan cookbooks generally checked out well with other top titles including “The Vegan Instant Pot Cookbook: Wholesome, Indulgent Plant-Based Recipes” by Nisha Vora and “Vegetable Kingdom: The Abundant World of Vegan Recipes” by Bryant Terry.
How-to books on canning and preserving were popular, as were celebrity cookbooks from Trisha Yearwood (“Trisha’s Kitchen: Easy Comfort Food for Friends and Family”), Ina Garten (“Modern Comfort Food: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook”) and Jamie Oliver (“Ultimate Veg: Easy and Delicious Meals for Everything”).
Circulation numbers help drive future purchases, but I want to back up those numbers with direct input from patrons. That’s why the library’s next collection survey is focused on this area.
There are two ways to share your thoughts.
Stop by the library and add your feedback to the poster by the front desk. Patrons will be allowed three votes from categories such as vegan/vegetarian, keto, Instant Pot, air fryer, appetizers, main dishes, desserts, cookies/cakes, salads, smoothies/shakes, brewing, canning/preserving, meat, celebrity chefs, food from other countries/regions (with several listed and room for write-ins), food history and more.
