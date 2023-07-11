More than three years after the Archie Creek fire, a lawsuit filed against Pacific Power and PacifiCorp is heading to trial on Jan. 30, 2024.
There had been a tentative plan to start the trial on Nov. 7, 2023, but those plans were scrapped when PacifiCorp attorney Douglas Dixon indicated there would be a conflict in the schedule. PacifiCorp will be in court at that time to face lawsuits surrounding the Slater Fire, which occurred around the same time near Josephine County.
But scheduling the court date was possibly the last time attorneys agreed on anything Monday morning at the Douglas County Courthouse.
Douglas County Circuit Court Judge Kathleen Johnson set a follow up meeting with both parties on July 31. At that time, parties will need to provide a priority list for cases and be ready to schedule the damages phase.
“This has gone on quite long enough,” Johnson said.
The Archie Creek Fire burned an estimated 72,000 acres within 12 hours of ignition and is the largest wildfire on record in Douglas County, topping out at 131,542 acres.
A total of 109 homes were lost in the blaze, most of which were in the Highway 138 East corridor and along Rock Creek Road. Also lost were the Rock Creek Fish Hatchery, a DFPA fire lookout on Mount Scott, the DFPA guard station just east of Swiftwater Park and many acres of timberland.
PacifiCorp argued to start damages trials eight weeks after the initial trial, while local attorneys hoped to keep everything contained to one trail. Johnson asked for all attorneys to come back with availability, starting April 1 — approximately two weeks after the initial trial is expected to conclude.
The initial trial will determine what role the power company, if any, played in the Archie Creek Fire. The second trial would focus on awarding damages to the victims of the Archie Creek Fire.
Attorneys for the plaintiffs had hoped to keep everything in one trial, so they wouldn’t have to repeat information. While PacifiCorp lawyers argued that the outcome of the first trial would impact the way they would approach the second trial.
The first trial will focus on three ignition points of the Archie Creek Fire.
Due to the amount of plaintiffs, more than 100 for cases filed in 2022 alone, attorneys and the court are still considering their scheduling options.
Plaintiffs have also requested to see all cell phone communication from PacifiCorp employees in the area between Sept. 4 and Sept. 8, 2020, to determine whether employees knew or talked about the message regarding fire risks issues by the State Fire Marshal at the time.
In all, more than 1.2 million acres burned throughout Oregon during the 2020 fire season, more than double the 10-year average of 550,000 acres, according to the Oregon Department of Forestry.
