The building is still labeled with “PAUL L BENTLEY Architect A.I.A P.C.” But the large, brick-lined room inside is empty, except for some odds and ends, and a large piano.
Paul Bentley is moving his office away from downtown Roseburg for the first time since he began working as an architect 50 years ago. He is moving the office to his home and leasing the building to a retail company. He declined to mention the company’s name due to other contracts.
“This building is like my baby, and I just love it,” Bentley said. “It’s going to be an adjustment.”
Bentley had been working as an architect for 50 years as of this summer. He began his journey at the age of 12, walking into an architect’s office downtown Roseburg during a paper route delivery and seeing the architect’s world for the first time. He continued working for the firm delivering blueprints, running other errands and generally learning how an architecture practice works. After graduating from the University of Oregon school of architecture in 1984, Bentley worked for multiple firms to continue refining his skills. Sixteen years later, he returned to Roseburg and opened his own practice in 1990. In 2000, he moved the practice to the building on Southeast Jackson Street, and it has remained there until now.
“I haven’t really had clients in here for quite a while, because we do everything online or on site,” Bentley said. “In today’s world, communication is so much easier. You can do a Team’s meeting, or whichever platform you use. We can share documents online. There is still the need to sit down face to face, but not nearly what it used to be.”
The firm currently has two employees, both of whom have worked remotely for a while already.
Bentley is hoping that a new retail store in downtown will revitalize Roseburg.
“When I was 12, downtown was really vibrant because everything was downtown. We had a toy store, a book store, a couple men’s clothing stores, women’s clothing, a couple shoe stores, a Payless, I mean everything you needed was downtown and it was just a hustling place,” Bentley said. “We have restaurants that are all really good, but what I think we’re missing is more retail.”
Bentley and his wife, Terry, also own the area upstairs of the office space, called the Bell Sister Flats. He remodeled two apartments there and rents them out. He hopes that this will help bring out the vibrancy of Roseburg, by providing visitors with places to stay right in the heart of downtown.
Not only is Bentley going through this change, he is also merging his business with another architect, Richard A Barbis, of Tigard. Starting Jan. 1, 2024, the firm will be Barbis Bentley Architects.
“We’ve been buddies since our freshman year at Oregon,” Bentley said. “We started really working together the last three or four years, because I quite honestly was getting tired of driving to Portland three times a week. So I brought him in, which took a lot of that off my plate.”
Over the last 15 years, Bentley has been doing work for many of the school districts north, including the Salem-Keizer School District and the McMinnville School District. Now the combined firm will have two offices, one in Tigard and one in Roseburg, making his work easier and involving less travel time.
“We have enjoyed working together so much that we just decided the partnership thing is a great way for us to go,” Bentley said.
The office is now emptied of Bentley’s work from the past 23 years, and soon it will be filled with the sounds of a retail store, with boxes of merchandise sitting around instead of blueprints.
“It will be OK. I still have it. It’s still my baby. I just can’t be here every day," Bentley said. "I’m just looking forward to keep doing what we’ve been doing.”
