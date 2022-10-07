Imagine getting a call from your boss telling you to pack up your belongings and board a plane. They can tell you where you’re going, but won’t tell you why.
Then, when you arrive, your new bosses also won’t tell you why you’ve been assigned to the new job.
Oh, and it’s also the height of the Cold War.
Today, Neil Colby sits behind his desk at the Roseburg Lowe’s Home Improvement store, reminiscing about his life with his wife, Cheryl, and the many moves the family has made over the years.
But in 1968, Colby was one of 10 U.S. Navy divers assigned to destroy one of the country’s top spy ships.
The USS Pueblo had been confiscated by the North Korean government after being accused of spending too much time in the waters of the Republic of Korea. Aboard that ship was technology and intelligence of a highly sensitive nature, and the crew — 83 in total — had been taken hostage before they could properly disperse of the information and technology aboard the Pueblo. One of those sailors was killed in the takeover by Korea.
The Pentagon was considering drastic measures, and enlisted 10 of its most qualified Navy divers and submariners, as well as two Navy SEALs, to eliminate the Pueblo.
More on that in a minute.
The self-proclaimed “son of a preacher man,” Colby met his wife of almost 52 years, Cheryl, shortly after his five years of service in the U.S. Navy. But since he was attached to the Vietnam conflict, Colby wasn’t welcomed with open arms when he returned home to the Bay Area of California.
“I started studying police science at Napa Junior College, and we had the San Francisco Chief of Police (Alfred J. Nedler) come over to try and recruit us,” Colby said.
At that time, it was believed there was a sniper targeting San Francisco police.
“It didn’t take too long to change my mind about what I wanted to do,” Colby said.
Instead, Colby earned a bachelor’s degree in business management and the couple moved to Alaska, where he became a store manager for the Alaska Commercial Company, formerly known as the Hudson Bay Fur Trading Company.
The Colbys’ first stop was Kotzebue, Alaska, 30 miles north of the Arctic Circle. The family would later move to Nome, 170 miles south of the circle and the finish line of the famed Iditarod sled dog race.
For a couple years, the couple’s then-adolescent children — daughter Lori and son Joshua — volunteered at the finish line. They operated two-way radios, communicating with other checkpoints along the race course, and would move push-pins on the Nome map to let spectators know the progress of the mushers.
The family left Nome for Sitka then crossed back to Fairbanks, where they spent 10 years.
In Fairbanks, Cheryl Colby began her pursuit of a degree in ministry studies online, offered through Nazarene Bible College in Colorado Springs, Colorado. She started her education in 2004 and by Memorial Day weekend of 2005, the family packed up and headed to the shadows of the Rocky Mountains.
“I felt I had a call to work for the Lord when I grew up,” Cheryl Colby said.
Meanwhile Neil Colby would go to work for the local Home Depot location and pursued and earned degrees in music ministries and counseling at Nazarene Bible.
Cheryl Colby, who worked for Alaska Airlines for close to two decades, said her call to pastor was what ultimately led to the couple moving to Winston, where she was hired to pastor at the Winston Church of the Nazarene. One year after Cheryl Colby’s retirement, the church burned to the ground, allegedly the result of two young boys playing with matches.
USS BARBELL
War games are nothing new to a submariner, but usually the crew of a submarine knows when the game is to begin.
Colby was certified both as a submariner and a Navy diver, and at the time was assigned to USS Barbell, where he was doing surveillance maneuvers near the Russian port of Vladivostok, north of the border with North Korea.
“We would just run periscope depth and take pictures of (the Russians’) war games,” Colby recalls. “We had two radio men who spoke Russian, and all of that was sent to the Pentagon.”
On one day in 1968, Colby was pulled aside by the executive officer of the USS Barbell.
“You’re leaving on a commercial flight and you’re to be in the Philippines, Subic Bay,” Colby recalls.
When Colby arrived at Subic Bay, he found nine other sailors who were both trained submariners and Navy divers. Additionally, two Navy SEALs were also assigned to the team, instructed to whip the sailors into shape.
The 10 submariners had no idea what they were training for until roughly 10 days in, when they were told that they would be entering Vietnamese waters to recover “highly confidential” equipment.
The mission was a test, to see if the 10 men selected for the mission had the mettle to complete the actual mission, which to them remained classified.
USS PUEBLO
In 1967, the Cold War was at full crescendo. Any world leader with an itchy trigger finger could have ensured this article was never written.
The Vietnam War was also reaching its peak, and relations between the United States and communist-ruled governments were tenuous at best.
The USS Pueblo was equipped with specialized surveillance technology first utilized by the Germans — and commandeered by the United States — during WWII. However, the Republic of Korea wasn’t fond of the Pueblo’s casual cruises past its harbors and ultimately seized the ship. One Pueblo crew member was killed as the ship was taken, and 82 others were “detained,” held for 11 months until a resolution could be reached.
The classified mission that Colby and nine other submariners/divers were ordered to the Philippines for, it would turn out, was to sink the USS Pueblo.
“We had an old WWII sub (the USS Redfish), it was a flat-bottom that’s still in commission,” Colby said. “The 10 of us they recruited, we were all qualified to dive and operate the sub. With the SEALs, we were supposed to take that sub and ‘bottom’ it (park on the harbor floor) directly beneath the Pueblo.”
Colby and his partners were commissioned to blow up the ship, destroying any possible intelligence which could be mined from the Pueblo by North Korean authorities. This would be done by swimming through the escape trunk hatch of the USS Redfish, placing shape charges along the hull of the USS Pueblo, then swimming back out to harbor to be picked up by two speed boats.
After months of training, the plan to destroy the USS Pueblo was scrapped, as Pentagon officials believed that the destruction of the ship could have led to the deaths of the 82 crew who were still alive.
The two Navy SEALs assigned to the crew “put us through four months of hell for nothing, except that we lived through it,” Colby said with a smile. The SEALs were assigned to train the sailors for any possible scenario that might arise in the attempt to scuttle the USS Pueblo.
North Korean forces seized the USS Pueblo on Jan. 23, 1968. After nearly a year of negotiations, on Dec. 23, 1968, U.S. Army Major General Gilbert H. Woodward agreed to sign a document which traded the ship to North Korea in exchange for the 82 living crew.
Since early 2013, the ship has been moored along the Pothonggang Canal in Pyongyang and used as a museum ship at the Victorious War Museum. The USS Pueblo is the only ship of the U.S. Navy fleet still on the commissioned roster while also being held captive.
WHAT’S NEXT?
On Friday, Neil Colby will official retire his green camouflage Lowe’s Home Improvement vest which sports a “Proud Veteran” patch on the right breast. He will turn 75 the next day.
He wants to try to find something help fill some of his newfound free time.
First on the list, he and Cheryl plan to travel to Portland to watch their grandsons, ages 10, 11 and 12, compete in a jiu jitsu tournament.
Colby said he flirted with the idea of becoming a substitute teacher in the Roseburg area. After all, with three bachelor’s degrees, he’s certainly qualified.
