Bird watching is a little easier now with new birding bags, which are available for all Roseburg Public Library cardholders to check out.
The Umpqua Valley Audubon Society partnered with the Roseburg Public Library to promote bird watching, a hobby enjoyable for all ages.
The bags, created by Umpqua Valley Audubon Society, include one pair of binoculars for both children and adults; a laminated guide on adjusting the binoculars available in English and Spanish; a copy of “Sibley Birds West,” written and illustrated by David Allen Sibley; and copies of “Birds of the Umpqua River Basin: A Pocket Naturalist Guide” and “Birding the Umpqua River Basin,” laminated pamphlets both produced by the local Audubon chapter.
Umpqua Valley Audubon Society President Diana Wales said that she hopes these bags “give people a chance to try birding without any expense.”
“Umpqua Valley Audubon Society is following the lead of more than 100 other Audubon chapters in partnering with libraries to offer the opportunity to explore birding without the expense of buying binoculars and birding guides,” Wales said. The birding bags were based on similar ones created by the Lane County Audubon Society, which are available at the Eugene Public Library.
“Our organization received funds in a donation from the family of Anna Slemmer to pursue educational opportunities around birding,” Wales said. “We really appreciate this gift.”
Roseburg Public Library Director Kris Wiley said she hopes the community takes advantage of this to explore the Umpqua Valley with “tools to make their outings fun and educational.”
“This is a great opportunity for our community to learn more about our local wildlife,” Wiley said. “I also hope people check out the library’s extensive collection of books on birding, other animals and hiking.”
Wales said the local Audubon chapter appreciated the library’s partnership in making these bags available to the public.
There are currently three bags available at the library, with plans on adding two more. The bags can be checked out for three weeks with no automatic renewals.
For more information about the birding bags, contact Roseburg Public Library at library@cityofroseburg.org or 541-492-7050, or check out the posts on their Facebook and Instagram accounts. For more information about Umpqua Valley Audubon Society visit umpquaaudubon.org.
Gloria Coleman is a reporter for The News-Review. She can be reached at gcoleman@nrtoday.com or 541-672-3321 ext. 7208.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.