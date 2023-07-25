At Gallery Northwest, studio tables were covered in jumbled-up artwork, wood, glass and wire strands as young pastelists added final touches and framed their creations Friday.
Genell Garrett-Tuter, an award-winning pastelist from Gallery Northwest in downtown Roseburg, has been mentoring young artists in the techniques of pastel painting.
“I always liked to draw and instead of playing with the kids at recess, I’d fill the chalkboards with these Western scenes of wagons, cows, dogs and people,” Garrett-Tuter said. “My senior year this art group, in the small town I was raised in, showed an interest in me and invited me to their meetings. I went to three or four of them and it really inspired me that someone thought that I had potential.”
She first started teaching pastels at Umpqua Valley Art Center during a children’s summer program, and from that, two of her friends proposed she host private lessons for their daughters.
Garrett-Tuter agreed and didn’t charge them for lessons — then two more friends wanted to join.
“I thought, ‘This has gotta stop,’” Garrett-Tuter said. “I said, ‘If you’re willing to buy the pastels and paper, I’ll teach them for nothing.’” The only required cost is the gallery’s $5 drop-in fee.
As an Oregon native, Garett-Tuter spent 40 years turning jagged mountain ranges and lush greenery into artwork — finding pastels as her favorite medium for the last 20 years.
“I want to transplant my brain in them so they don’t have to go through everything, but that doesn’t work. I want to pass on what I know, and if I can do that, and they’re willing to listen and stride for that, I don’t charge because I want to pass on what I know,” Garett-Tuter said. “They have the same desire I had at that age, and no one was there to help me along.”
Claire Risley, 14, loved coloring when she was little and is now trying her hand at pastels.
“I like making things really realistic and it’s really relaxing — it’s really fun,” Claire said. Her paintings take anywhere from four to six hours each.
Claire showed off one of her pieces, “The Trail,” soon to be renamed, portraying a woodsy pathway. The inspiration came from a photo her parents took after a vacation.
After practicing with basic flora and fauna, Garrett-Tuter encouraged her students to take their own photos for painting inspiration.
“It’s original and you’re confident that you’re not copying somebody out there. Sometimes it’s scenery, sometimes it’s an animal, but I got this one student who’s on her second or third vehicle,” Garrett-Tuter said. “I’ve never done vehicles except for old beaters out in the field with a rose growing up through the hood, so it’s a challenge for me as well as her,” Garrett-Tuter said.
Emma Mann, 14, showed off her proudest piece: an old, bright-red truck, dubbed, “Red Wings.”
“It’s my grandpa’s dump truck. It’s really slow, so it’s sarcastic,” Emma said, explaining how the car got its name.
She said that Garrett-Tuter is a good teacher who can see what needs to be worked on and shows them how to fix it “effortlessly.”
Garrett-Tuter said this process has also helped develop her mentorship skills.
“When they’re happy with a painting, they get tired just like I do, ‘I think it’s done I want to sign it,’ and once in a while I’ll push them like, ‘Oh, you can do a little more,’ I used to be terrible about it. I wanted it to look like mine. Now I can say, ‘Are you happy with it? Do you like it?’ and then I’ll say, ‘Okay sign it,’” Garett-Tuter said.
Lauren Ohman, 13, was getting ready to frame a painting of bright coral lilies inside a glass jar, her favorite piece, yet to be named.
“They were really hard; this was my first time painting flowers,” Lauren said.
Garrett-Tuter’s class gives her the built-in time in her schedule to create art, which she said she usually doesn’t have. Lauren said that someone wanting to try art should, “as long as it’s fun to do.”
Garrett-Tuter will be teaching an art class for eight Umpqua Valley Christian students in September.
“I’m gonna make little kits for them, so they’ll have cools and warms, and a general thing to draw from if they don’t have the color — we’ll just go at it,” Garrett-Tuter said. She has an abundance of art supplies that are constantly multiplying.
Her current students will be featured as the gallery’s guest artist in the window displays during August and September.
