For some, retirement is the opportunity to enjoy the fruits of labor. Exploration, more time with family, do the things one has always dreamed of.
Doug Robertson felt like he had unfinished business.
Which is why effective this week, Robertson assumed the role of executive director of the Association of Oregon & California Counties to help ensure protection of timber interests in western Oregon.
Robertson, who served as president of the AOCC for 25 years while also serving as a Douglas County commissioner, replaces Rocky McVay of Harbor, who has retired after 26 years in that position at the end of 2022.
The move makes Robertson, 78, just the fourth full-time executive director of the AOCC since its formation in 1925.
"They needed somebody who could hit the ground running and have the knowledge to help with current issues (the AOCC) was dealing with," Robertson said in a December interview.
Contacts and connections are key to leadership, especially when it comes to the timber interests held by the 18 Oregon counties which make up the AOCC. Those lands were established based on property which bordered the Oregon & California Railroad. From the California to Washington borders, more than 2.6 million acres fall under the management of the AOCC, including more than 700,000 acres in Douglas County alone.
Douglas County Commissioner Tim Freeman, who this past year was re-elected as the president of the AOCC, was part of the committee which interviewed in excess of 80 candidates for the executive director post. The complexities of timber and land management needed to be guided by someone who already was aware of the challenges.
"It takes a lot of years to learn about this stuff," Freeman said in December. "I've been (with AOCC) eight years, and I still learn something new every day."
In a December statement, McVay said a lot has changed since he took the job in the mid-'90s. While he still loves coming to work every morning, McVay said it’s time to find someone with the passion to understand and defend the 1937 O&C Act. He said the act directs sustained management on the O&C land base that provides multiple forest values that include recreation, clean water, wildlife habitat and maintaining forest health while producing sustainable commodities and jobs for the communities and providing shared revenues for counties to provide services.
Robertson has that passion.
Freeman and Robertson never served together as Douglas County Commissioners: Freeman was a legislator in Salem and returned to Douglas County government mere weeks before Robertson resigned his post (which was later won by Chris Boice).
Robertson said his focus was to help overturn certain environmental rules and regulations which have hampered the timber industry in Douglas County and western Oregon as a whole.
"I'm probably viewed as an eternal optimist, but my hope is to turn the ship a little bit in the right direction," Robertson said.
Why, at this stage in life, would Robertson want to take on such a task?
"It's not a regular eight-hour job," he said. "There are times when there is very little on the plate and times when there is no time limit."
He said that the new responsibilities would have a minimal impact on him and his wife Emily still enjoying their golden years.
"Travel is dramatically reduced, and the (technology) genie is out of the bottle," Robertson said. "The more I thought about it, what was I going to do if I do nothing? I didn't like that."
