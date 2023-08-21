Local Dollar Trees donated school supplies for the children of active military and veterans and the Roseburg National Guard Armory provided the space to host the annual back-to-school drive for parents and children to come pick up any items they might need for a smooth transition back to school this fall.
The Dollar Trees in Roseburg, Sutherlin, Winston and Myrtle Creek were able to supply an extensive amount of school supplies that children might need. These included pens in a variety of colors, composition notebooks, spiral notebooks, index cards, markers, crayons, pencils, plastic pencil cases, folders, lunch bags and more.
Each year the different Dollar Trees try to show each other up on the amount of items donated. This year, the Roseburg and Sutherlin Trees were able to donate a surprising majority of the items, according to the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary President Valerie West.
About 25 to 30 families came out during the three-day drive to pick up supplies. They were all appreciative of the variety of school supplies that were provided for the children.
“You guys always do such wonderful things,” one grandmother of two commented as she left with a bag full of pencils, crayons, index cards and notebooks.
The supplies were available for any active military or veteran children, anywhere from preschool to college level.
“This year, they have one person at Umpqua Community College who called us, so we packed up a box of supplies for them and will drop it off,” Veteran Advisory Committee member Carol Hunt said.
The supplies that were left over from the donations were boxed up and will be taken to the local Veterans of Foreign Wars post for any active military or veteran families who were unable to make it to the drive. The supplies will be available if needed upon request.
