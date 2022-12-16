SUTHERLIN — At an undisclosed garage somewhere in Sutherlin, three of Santa's elves add the final decor to a flatbed flush with holiday flavor.
Decked with more puppies than one can wag a happy tail at, Tree Call, Rhonda Fuller and Denny Cameron came together Thursday to put the finishing touches on the first half of Umpqua Woofstock's entry into Saturday's Sutherlin Timber Town Toy Land Electric Light Parade.
Friday, they will work on decorating the truck which will pull the festive float in the annual parade.
"It's totally worth it," Call said of the month of planning and design which has gone into Umpqua Woofstock's entry in this coming weekend's parade. "Seeing the kids and the smiles ... it just warms the heart."
Call and Fuller have worked meticulously on this year's float, which will be entered into the nonprofit category. Floats can also compete in the commercial, Santa's Favorite and a themed category, which this year centers on the residents of the famed "Whoville" from the Dr. Seuss story "How the Grinch Stole Christmas."
Woofstock took first place in the 2021 themed category, which was "The Nutcracker."
Fuller got involved with the annual event to spend time with her daughter Augusta and has stayed on board.
"Within a month, we knew what we're doing, but then we add something new every day," Fuller said. "But now, we're done!"
"We never know what we're going to do until we start doing it," added Call.
Aside from placing a few pinecones around the border of the trailer, this year's entry from Woofstock is sure to turn some heads.
Call started getting into the decorating thing shortly after 2016 following a pair of family tragedies. Her mother, Diane Martin, died in 2011. An avid fan of the Christmas season, Martin had built a substantial collection of holiday decor, most of which was inherited by Call's sister, Misty Thompson. When Thompson died in a car crash in 2016, Call thought all of her mother's decorations were lost, but Call ultimately ended up with a massive collection which helped kickstart the parade designs.
"I'm not really much of a Christmas person, but when we're doing something like this, I channel my mother and it's a lot of fun," Call said.
That collection has continued to grow through various donations from area businesses over the years. Nikki Belt, who grew Call said she grew up with like cousins, and Belt's husband Brandon provide space at their R&B RV location in Sutherlin for Call and crew to decorate each year's float. The Sutherlin Blackberry Festival committee provides the flatbed trailer, which will be pulled in the parade by Fuller's personal truck.
The group has received close to $500 in donations this year which have gone toward the float, including generous support from Oregon Life Homes, a new sponsor for this holiday season.
A generator mounted to the tongue of the trailer powers the lights — many of which have been converted to LED to ease the electrical strain — and also helps drives a number of moving features on the float which will not be revealed until the parade rolls down Sutherlin's West Central Avenue Saturday night.
"It's always a little something old, a little something new," Call said. "We've already picked up something for next year. We're already thinking about next year."
