Bicycle Rides Northwest, a nonprofit tour operator based in Bend, is bringing its bicycle tour of roughly 300 riders to Winston while providing its own catering services, shower trucks, portable toilets, baggage trucks and bike mechanics.
Riders are accompanied by nearly 60 crew members and vendors.
“They get this curated trip so they don’t have to do anything,” said Jim Moore, executive director of Bicycle Rides Northwest. “Well, except for pedal to the next town.”
The weeklong tour starts and finishes in Winston from July 8-15.
“There’s definitely some economic boost that our event provides. It’s important for us to have a positive effect on the town. I thought, ‘Winston is a town that probably doesn’t get a lot of attention. We haven’t been there. Let’s do that,’” Moore said.
Debbi DeMasters, administrative assistant for Winston Public Works, says they’re excited to welcome BRNW to the city.
“Because we have so much going on, they’ve chosen to integrate themselves into the community and check out all of our local wineries, go to the Summer Night Cruise, and hang out in town,” DeMasters said. “We didn’t reach out to them, they reached out to us which is pretty cool. We’re trying to grow and provide quality experiences for people coming into town.”
For more than 35 years, Bicycle Rides Northwest has led tours through Oregon, Washington, California, Idaho, Montana and Wyoming. Two tours are on new routes each year in hopes to visits as many scenic destinations as possible. The nonprofit pays site fees, offers fundraising opportunities and sources food and supplies — all local to the communities they are visiting. Host communities are given a grant each year, applied to what benefits them the most.
The Best of the West Oregon 2023 tour includes overnight stays in Bandon, Gold Beach, Lake Selmac, Wolf Creek and two nights in Crescent City, delivering views of oceans, mountains, rivers and trees.
“We can find pretty roads anywhere in the Northwest, and we do every year, but what people will remember the most is usually what happened on the way. That’s usually a performance, a restaurant, a museum in some town or somebody they just met along the way,” Moore said. “Those are the moments that make it connected. That’s really the goal.”
After arriving on Saturday, riders depart for Bandon via Highway 42 between 7-8 a.m. the following morning, returning to Winston via Highway 99 mid-day on Saturday, July 15.
“Although it is the first time (coming to Winston) and normally you’d have a little trepidation about that, but gosh, these guys have been here several times scoping out their route and making sure everything is organized within the park for their riders,” DeMasters said.
Groups will disperse throughout the day as they ride at their own pace. Signage will be posted warning drivers where they may encounter cyclists — additionally, five on-route support vehicles with flashing lights will accompany riders.
“We’re not trying to get in the way,” Moore said. “We are just trying to be a part of the seat and not disrupt everything, so we ask if everybody can be nice — we will be nice.”
Bicycle Rides Northwest encourages tour participants to be good visitors as they travel through each city.
