The Bureau of Land Management recently acquired 216 acres along the North Umpqua Wild and Scenic River, guaranteeing public access to the river into the future.
BLM Assistant Field Manager Cheyne Rossbach said the acquisition was made possible through funding from the Land and Water Conservation Fund.
Rossbach said the protection of these lands will help maintain and enhance the outstanding nature of the North Umpqua River. In particular, BLM will be able to better support fish habitat, water quality and quantity, recreation opportunities and scenic and cultural values.
BLM Swiftwater Field Manager Mike Korn said, “I want to thank Douglas County, Western Rivers Conservancy, and the many partners and staff that worked to make these acquisitions possible.” Korn said, “By acquiring these lands on behalf of the American people, it guarantees they remain available to the public into the future.”
The release said one of the parcels acquired consolidates management at the Baker Wayside Day Use Area. Previously, ownership at this location was split between the BLM and Douglas County. Bringing this location under a single agency’s jurisdiction will simplify management of the area for the public.
The North Umpqua Wild and Scenic River corridor is popular with outdoor recreation enthusiasts and receives between 100,000 and 250,000 annual visitors, including anglers, boaters, bikers, hikers, campers, equestrians and plant and wildlife viewers.
The Land and Water Conservation Fund was established by Congress in 1964. For more information on the fund, go to: doi.gov/lwcf.
Kyle Bailey is the news director for News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN.
