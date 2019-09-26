Jamie Gutierrez, of Insituform, watches over a steam-curing process for a new sewer pipe liner underneath Northwest Garden Boulevard between Fred Meyer and Burger King. Steam inserted from a truck on the north side of the street flows through the pipe within a pipe — a process designed by the Tualatin company to rehabilitate storm sewers and force mains.

Mike Henneke can be reached at mhenneke@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4208. Follow him on Twitter @ihenpecked.

