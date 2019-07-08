DILLARD — Old Highway 99 South remains closed early Tuesday morning following a car fire involving two vehicles south of Roseburg Forest Products.
At least three ambulances responded to the fire, reported sometime after 11 p.m. Monday. Reports of a fatality could not be immediately confirmed.
Shortly after 11:30 p.m., one vehicle continued to smolder as Douglas County Sheriff's deputies blocked traffic on both sides. Crime scene tape blocked the south end of 99N near Dee Coon Lane.
Darryl Weaver was driving a semi-tractor trailer toward Dillard when he came across both vehicles.
"By the time they got there, it was fully involved," Weaver said.
Unable to move past the scene or turn around on the dark narrow stretch, Weaver remained in his cab while deputies and fire crews investigated both cars.
"I didn't walk up there," Weaver said. "I didn't want to."
The accident remains under investigation by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.
This story will be updated.
