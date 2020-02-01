Troy Polamalu, a graduate of Douglas High School in Winston who went on to have a decorated career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, was selected as a first-ballot inductee into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday in Miami, according to multiple reports.
Polamalu is one of five modern-day players who will be enshrined into the Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. He was one of 15 finalists — four of them safeties — who were up for induction this year, joining former Denver Broncos safety Steve Atwater. John Lynch, who was a finalist for the seventh time, did not get in.
The NFL was expected to unveil the inductees during a ceremony Saturday night in Miami.
The 38-year-old came to Tenmile to live with his aunt and uncle, Shelley and Salu Polamalu, when he was 8 years old. His mother and three sisters lived in Santa Ana, California, but Troy believed Oregon could offer him a better lifestyle.
He made the Pro Bowl eight times during his 12-year career with the Steelers and received All-Pro honors six seasons. He was voted the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2010. He was also a two-time All-American at Southern California, playing safety for former Trojans coach and current Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll.
He was also an all-state football and baseball player at Douglas and was heavily recruited by college scouts before opting to attend USC.
This story will be updated.
