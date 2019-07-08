A car fire on Old Highway 99 South late Monday night prompted law enforcement to request multiple police and rescue workers to a scene near Exit 113 off of Interstate 5.
Separate police scanner reports around 11 p.m. said a vehicle had caught fire in the middle of the road on Old Highway 99 South. Not long after 11:30 p.m., the vehicle was smoldering and on the right side of the road facing north.
Law enforcement dispatched to the scene had completely blocked off Old Highway 99 north of Exit 113 and south of Dillard. Multiple ambulances were sent to the scene, according to scanner reports.
At least one person involved was taken to CHI Mercy Medical Center in Roseburg, scanner reports said.
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office, which leads the investigation, continues to work at the scene.
This story will be updated.
